Dussehra 2025: Places in India Where Ravan Dahan Doesn't Happen, Know Mythological Reasons and Beliefs

The auspicious festival of Vijayadashami, known as Dussehra, will be celebrated this year on October 2. Across the country, the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana is celebrated with great fanfare, where effigies of Ravana, Meghnada, and Kumbhakarna are burnt. This practice symbolises the victory of good over evil. However, a unique aspect of India's cultural diversity is seen in places where Ravana is not considered a villain but is revered as a scholar, a devotee of Shiva, and even a clan deity. Here, traditions of worship, mourning, or respect for Ravana persist instead of his effigy being burnt. Let's explore some of these prominent places.