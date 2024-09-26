Expenditure on food: After independence, the average household expenditure on food has decreased by more than half, packaged food consumption has become a concern

Increase in expenditure on packaged and processed food According to the report, there has been an increase in the share of packaged and processed food in household expenditure. This increase has been observed in all regions and consumption categories, but it is more pronounced in the top 20% of families and urban areas. The report states that the increasing consumption of packaged food will also have an impact on health outcomes. In rural areas, the share of packaged and processed food in household expenditure was 5.7% in 2011-12, which increased to 7.3% in 2022-23. In urban areas, the share of packaged and processed food in household expenditure was 6.5% in 2011-12, which increased to 8.2% in 2022-23. The 20% poorest rural people spent 7.2% on packaged food in 2022-23, while in urban areas, they spent 6.9%.

–In 2011-12, the average monthly expenditure of rural Indian families was ₹1430, which increased to ₹3773 in 2022-23, a 164% increase. –In 2011-12, the average monthly expenditure of urban Indian families was ₹2630, which increased to ₹6459 in 2022-23, a 146% increase.

–In 2011-12, 53% of the expenditure in rural areas was on food, which decreased to 46.5% in 2022-23. –In 2011-12, 42.7% of the expenditure in urban areas was on food, which decreased to 39.2% in 2022-23.

–For the 20% poorest people, the share of expenditure on food in rural areas decreased from 59.6% to 53.1% over 10 years, while in urban areas, it decreased from 56.4% to 48.2%. Increase in the average monthly expenditure of families State Rural Area Increase Urban Area Increase

Rajasthan ₹4,258 165% ₹5,909 142%

Madhya Pradesh ₹3,112 170% ₹4,987 142%

Chhattisgarh ₹2,465 140% ₹4,477 140%

Delhi ₹6,576 138% ₹8,219 143%

Uttar Pradesh ₹3,191 176% ₹5,042 146%

Sikkim ₹7,730 394% ₹12,106 364%

Gujarat ₹3,799 147% ₹6,620 156%

Maharashtra ₹4,010 148% ₹6,652 109%

Chandigarh ₹7,466 184% ₹12,575 275%

(Average monthly expenditure in rupees)