Early Monsoon Arrival in India: Kerala Receives Heavy Rainfall

Monsoon Arrives Earlier Than Expected The meteorological department stated that the normal onset date of the monsoon in Kerala is 1 June. However, its arrival on 24 May marks an eight-day advance. 16-Year-Old Record Broken This eight-day early arrival breaks a 16-year-old record. The previous earliest arrival was in 2009, when the monsoon arrived nine days early on 23 May.

Red and Orange Alerts Issued Following the monsoon's arrival, the meteorological department has issued red alerts for several areas in Kerala. According to the IMD, torrential rainfall is expected in many parts of Kerala over the next 24 hours. Red alerts have also been issued for parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka, with orange alerts issued for other areas, warning of strong winds. Wind speeds of 50-60 kilometres per hour are anticipated.