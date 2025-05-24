scriptEarly Monsoon Arrival in India: Kerala Receives Heavy Rainfall | Latest News | Patrika News
Early Monsoon Arrival in India: Kerala Receives Heavy Rainfall

The monsoon has arrived in India today, notably ahead of schedule.

May 24, 2025 / 01:41 pm

Kerala rains (Photo – ANI)

The eagerly awaited monsoon season has finally arrived in India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced today, Saturday, 24 May, that the monsoon has reached Kerala. The arrival of the monsoon has brought heavy rainfall to Kerala, offering much-needed relief from the recent heat.

Monsoon Arrives Earlier Than Expected

The meteorological department stated that the normal onset date of the monsoon in Kerala is 1 June. However, its arrival on 24 May marks an eight-day advance.

16-Year-Old Record Broken

This eight-day early arrival breaks a 16-year-old record. The previous earliest arrival was in 2009, when the monsoon arrived nine days early on 23 May.

Red and Orange Alerts Issued

Following the monsoon’s arrival, the meteorological department has issued red alerts for several areas in Kerala. According to the IMD, torrential rainfall is expected in many parts of Kerala over the next 24 hours. Red alerts have also been issued for parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka, with orange alerts issued for other areas, warning of strong winds. Wind speeds of 50-60 kilometres per hour are anticipated.

Early Arrival Possible in Other States

The monsoon typically first arrives in Kerala each year. Given this year’s eight-day early arrival in Kerala, there is speculation that other states may also experience an early monsoon onset.

