National News

Earth tremors felt in Ladakh as 5.7-magnitude quake strikes; no damage reported

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 was recorded in Leh, Ladakh, and 2.8 in Delhi. There are no reports of damage, but the administration has advised people to remain alert.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 19, 2026

Leh Ladakh

Image: Patrika

Seismic activity was observed in the northern parts of India on Monday. First, tremors were felt in Delhi and Haryana, and now in the Leh region of Ladakh. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake in Leh measured 5.7 on the Richter scale, categorised as moderate to strong. These tremors were felt on Monday morning at 11:51 AM. The epicentre of this earthquake was located approximately 171 kilometres deep underground. Initial reports have not confirmed any loss of life or significant damage.

Administration on Alert, Aftershocks Feared

The Leh-Ladakh region is situated in the Himalayan seismic belt, where earthquakes occur periodically. Following the earthquake, local administration and disaster management teams have been put on high alert. Authorities have advised people to remain vigilant, as the possibility of aftershocks cannot be ruled out after a deep earthquake. However, the situation is currently reported as normal, and no emergency has been declared.

Mild Tremors Felt in Delhi Too

This morning, mild earthquake tremors were also felt in Delhi. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 2.8 was recorded at 8:44 AM. Its epicentre was in the North Delhi region, with a depth of approximately 5 kilometres. Due to the low intensity, no damage was reported, but many people felt the tremors.

Delhi in a Seismic Zone and Past Records

According to experts, Delhi falls under Seismic Zone IV, which is considered the second most sensitive category in the country. In the past few years, several earthquakes of up to magnitude 4 have been recorded in the Delhi NCR region. Data indicates that no major earthquake of magnitude 5 or above has been recorded in Delhi in the last ten years, although its tremors were felt as far as Sonipat in Haryana.

News / National News / Earth tremors felt in Ladakh as 5.7-magnitude quake strikes; no damage reported

