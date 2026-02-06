6 February 2026,

Friday

Earthquake in Sikkim, people flee homes, 4.5 magnitude recorded on Richter scale

Strong tremors of an earthquake were felt in Sikkim. The intensity was recorded at 4.5 on the Richter scale. Aftershocks of the earthquake were also felt this morning.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Feb 06, 2026

Representative Image (Source: ANI)

Earthquake tremors were felt in Northeast India today. The National Centre for Seismology stated that earthquake tremors were felt in Sikkim late at night around 1 AM. The magnitude of this earthquake was measured at 4.5 on the Richter scale. The earthquake occurred at 1:09 AM. The epicentre of this earthquake was at a depth of 10 km in Gyalshing. So far, there have been no reports of any loss of life or property due to the earthquake.

Several earthquake tremors were felt in other parts of Sikkim around midnight. Earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2 to 4 were felt in the capital Gangtok, Mangan, and Namchi. The continuous tremors have shaken the residents. Aftershocks of the earthquake were also felt this morning at 6 AM. The epicentre of this earthquake was in Soreng.

Stay updated with the latest national news, government policies, and key developments from across India on Patrika.

06 Feb 2026 08:49 am

