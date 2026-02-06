Earthquake in Sikkim, people flee homes, 4.5 magnitude recorded on Richter scale

Earthquake tremors were felt in Northeast India today. The National Centre for Seismology stated that earthquake tremors were felt in Sikkim late at night around 1 AM. The magnitude of this earthquake was measured at 4.5 on the Richter scale. The earthquake occurred at 1:09 AM. The epicentre of this earthquake was at a depth of 10 km in Gyalshing. So far, there have been no reports of any loss of life or property due to the earthquake.