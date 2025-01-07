Earthquake: Nepal Shaken by 7.1 Quake, Tremors Felt in Delhi, UP, Bihar, Bengal

Tremors felt in Bihar after earthquake in Xizang (Tibet). pic.twitter.com/8bupeQqD2k — मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र, पटना (@imd_patna) January 7, 2025 Multiple Tremors According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the strongest tremor, measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale, struck Xizang, Tibet, at a depth of 10 kilometres at 6:35 AM. The epicentre was located at latitude 28.86 N and longitude 87.51 E. The NCS reported four earthquakes in total in Xizang. The first, at 5:41 AM, measured 4.2; the second and strongest (7.1) at 6:35 AM; the third, at 7:02 AM, measured 4.7; and the fourth, at 7:07 AM, measured 4.9. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the strongest tremor, measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale, struck Xizang, Tibet, at a depth of 10 kilometres at 6:35 AM. The epicentre was located at latitude 28.86 N and longitude 87.51 E. The NCS reported four earthquakes in total in Xizang. The first, at 5:41 AM, measured 4.2; the second and strongest (7.1) at 6:35 AM; the third, at 7:02 AM, measured 4.7; and the fourth, at 7:07 AM, measured 4.9.

Tremors Felt in Bihar Tremors lasting approximately 30 seconds were felt across several districts in Bihar, including Muzaffarpur, Motihari, Bettiah, Munger, Araria, Sitamarhi, Gopalganj, Vaishali, Nawada, and Nalanda. However, no reports of damage or casualties have been received so far.