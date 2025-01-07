scriptEarthquake: Nepal Shaken by 7.1 Quake, Tremors Felt in Delhi, UP, Bihar, Bengal | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Earthquake: Nepal Shaken by 7.1 Quake, Tremors Felt in Delhi, UP, Bihar, Bengal

Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, UP, and Bihar following Nepal earthquake.

New DelhiJan 07, 2025 / 09:51 am

Patrika Desk

An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude occurred this morning

आज सुबह भूकंप के झटकों से धरती डोल उठी

Nepal Earthquake: A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Tibet near the Nepal border today, with tremors felt across several parts of India, including Delhi-NCR, Bihar, and Assam. Nepal sits in a geologically active zone where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide, forming the Himalayas and resulting in frequent earthquakes. The tremors were particularly noticeable in Bihar, where people were seen rushing out of their homes and apartments.

Multiple Tremors

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the strongest tremor, measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale, struck Xizang, Tibet, at a depth of 10 kilometres at 6:35 AM. The epicentre was located at latitude 28.86 N and longitude 87.51 E. The NCS reported four earthquakes in total in Xizang. The first, at 5:41 AM, measured 4.2; the second and strongest (7.1) at 6:35 AM; the third, at 7:02 AM, measured 4.7; and the fourth, at 7:07 AM, measured 4.9.

Tremors Felt in Bihar

Tremors lasting approximately 30 seconds were felt across several districts in Bihar, including Muzaffarpur, Motihari, Bettiah, Munger, Araria, Sitamarhi, Gopalganj, Vaishali, Nawada, and Nalanda. However, no reports of damage or casualties have been received so far.

History of Devastating Earthquakes

Nepal is a seismically active region and has experienced several major earthquakes in the past. In 2015, two devastating earthquakes struck Nepal, resulting in over 9,000 deaths and 22,309 injuries.

News / National News / Earthquake: Nepal Shaken by 7.1 Quake, Tremors Felt in Delhi, UP, Bihar, Bengal

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan Exam Paper Leak: 14 Arrested, Raids Continue

Special

Rajasthan Exam Paper Leak: 14 Arrested, Raids Continue

13 hours ago

Main Accused in Mukesh Chandrakar Murder Arrested in Hyderabad

National News

Main Accused in Mukesh Chandrakar Murder Arrested in Hyderabad

17 hours ago

Digital arrest: YouTuber held for 40 hours in digital arrest—learn how to stay safe

National News

Digital arrest: YouTuber held for 40 hours in digital arrest—learn how to stay safe

13 hours ago

School Holiday: School Breaks Extended in UP, Delhi, and Other States – See How Many Days Schools Will Remain Closed

Education News

School Holiday: School Breaks Extended in UP, Delhi, and Other States – See How Many Days Schools Will Remain Closed

15 hours ago

Latest National News

Digital arrest: YouTuber held for 40 hours in digital arrest—learn how to stay safe

National News

Digital arrest: YouTuber held for 40 hours in digital arrest—learn how to stay safe

13 hours ago

Indian Railways cancels multiple trains due to fog

National News

Indian Railways cancels multiple trains due to fog

15 hours ago

Main Accused in Mukesh Chandrakar Murder Arrested in Hyderabad

National News

Main Accused in Mukesh Chandrakar Murder Arrested in Hyderabad

17 hours ago

Porbandar Coast Guard Helicopter Crash: 3 Martyrs, Newlywed Among Them

National News

Porbandar Coast Guard Helicopter Crash: 3 Martyrs, Newlywed Among Them

18 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.