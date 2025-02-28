Earthquake Shakes Four Nations: India, Pakistan, Nepal and Tibet

Patna: A Midnight Jolt Patna, nestled in the heart of Bihar, awoke abruptly at 2:35 AM. The quietest hour of the night was shattered by a powerful earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale. A deep rumble emanated from beneath the earth, resonating through concrete walls and wooden structures. Sleeping residents were startled, the sharp tremors throwing them from their beds. People rushed out of their homes, clutching blankets and loved ones, a murmur of anxiety filling the streets. Once the shaking subsided, an eerie calm descended. The National Center for Seismology confirmed the event, but thankfully, there were no reports of damage or casualties.

Nepal: The Epicentre EQ of M: 5.5, On: 28/02/2025 02:36:12 IST, Lat: 27.79 N, Long: 85.75 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal.

Nepal: The Epicentre EQ of M: 5.5, On: 28/02/2025 02:36:12 IST, Lat: 27.79 N, Long: 85.75 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal.

Across the border in Nepal, the night was even more restless. At 2:35 AM, the Bagmati Province, located 189 kilometres north of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, was shaken by a 5.5 magnitude earthquake. Precisely 16 minutes later, at 2:51 AM (local time), a stronger tremor, measuring 6.1, struck Sindhupalchok District. Its epicentre was near Bhairabkunda, a rugged area of Nepal nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas. The tremors spread outwards, strongly felt in eastern and central Nepal. Houses swayed, windows rattled, and faint sounds of alarm echoed in the cool air. Yet, by morning, the resilient spirit of Nepal shone through—no major damage or loss of life was reported, though local authorities remained vigilant.

Tibet: A Mild but Noticeable Shake The earth’s movement continued on the high plateau of Tibet. At 2:48 AM, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck, its epicentre located 70 kilometres below the earth’s surface. This tremor was less intense than its neighbours, but its gentle vibrations spread across the vast, windswept plains. The deep quake was also felt in areas bordering India and Nepal. Tibet’s sparse population and sturdy terrain weathered the tremor, and once again, the night passed without incident.

Pakistan: A Morning Tremor As dawn approached, Pakistan also became part of this trembling earth. At 5:14 AM, a 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck, prompting residents to emerge from their homes into the cool morning. While not as intense as the tremors in Nepal, it served as a reminder of the earthquake near Rawalpindi on 16 February. Once again, the earth displayed its restlessness, but the outcome remained the same—no damage, no casualties, just a moment of apprehension.

EQ of M: 4.5, On: 28/02/2025 05:14:52 IST, Lat: 30.08 N, Long: 69.51 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan.

EQ of M: 4.5, On: 28/02/2025 05:14:52 IST, Lat: 30.08 N, Long: 69.51 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan.

Which Cities Are at Risk? Cities close to the Himalayas, such as Delhi-NCR, Patna, Lucknow, Dehradun, Srinagar, and Kolkata (due to seismic risks from the Bay of Bengal), are susceptible to earthquakes. In the event of a major earthquake (7.0 or higher), the potential for damage in these cities would increase, particularly in areas with older buildings or unplanned construction. However, talk of impending doom is an exaggeration, as earthquake prediction is not possible, and smaller tremors do not necessarily indicate an imminent larger threat.