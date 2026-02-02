Earthquake tremors felt across North India, including Kashmir

Earthquake (Photo: IANS)
Strong tremors of an earthquake were felt in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, early in the morning. The intensity was measured at 4.6 on the Richter scale. Seismologists said the earthquake occurred at 5:35 AM. This caused panic among the people of the area, who rushed out of their homes in the early morning.
Scientists stated that the epicentre of the earthquake was in the Pattan area of Baramulla district. They added that the tremors were so strong that their impact was also felt in other states of North India. Fortunately, there has been no news of any loss of life or property damage due to this earthquake so far.
Local residents reported that the earthquake tremors were felt for a few seconds. The shaking of house windows and doors caused panic among the people. It is noteworthy that the Kashmir Valley falls in a seismically sensitive zone, where earthquakes of mild to moderate intensity occur from time to time. Following the earthquake, the district administration and disaster management teams became active and began monitoring sensitive areas.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending