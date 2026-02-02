2 February 2026,

Monday

National News

Earthquake tremors felt across North India, including Kashmir

Strong tremors of an earthquake were felt in many states of North India, including Kashmir. The earthquake in the early morning hours spread panic among the people.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 02, 2026

Earthquake (Photo: IANS)

Strong tremors of an earthquake were felt in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, early in the morning. The intensity was measured at 4.6 on the Richter scale. Seismologists said the earthquake occurred at 5:35 AM. This caused panic among the people of the area, who rushed out of their homes in the early morning.

Epicentre of the earthquake was in Pattan, Baramulla

Scientists stated that the epicentre of the earthquake was in the Pattan area of Baramulla district. They added that the tremors were so strong that their impact was also felt in other states of North India. Fortunately, there has been no news of any loss of life or property damage due to this earthquake so far.

Tremors felt for a few seconds

Local residents reported that the earthquake tremors were felt for a few seconds. The shaking of house windows and doors caused panic among the people. It is noteworthy that the Kashmir Valley falls in a seismically sensitive zone, where earthquakes of mild to moderate intensity occur from time to time. Following the earthquake, the district administration and disaster management teams became active and began monitoring sensitive areas.

Stay updated with the latest national news, government policies, and key developments from across India on Patrika.

Published on:

02 Feb 2026 08:19 am

