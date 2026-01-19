19 January 2026,

Monday

National News

Earthquake tremors felt in Haryana and Delhi

Strong tremors of an earthquake were felt in Sonipat, Haryana at 8:44 AM on Monday.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 19, 2026

Earthquake

Tremors felt as earthquake hits Sonipat

Earthquake tremors were felt in Haryana and Delhi on Monday morning. According to information, the tremors occurred around 8:44 AM. The epicentre of this earthquake was in North Delhi, and its tremors were felt as far as Sonipat in Haryana.

As per details, the earthquake's epicentre was about 5 kilometres below the ground, and its magnitude was 2.8. Due to these tremors, windows, doors, and other items in homes began to shake violently, causing people to flee their homes in fear.

The earthquake has been described as being of light to moderate intensity. So far, there have been no reports of any damage caused by the tremors. However, since the Delhi-NCR region is considered seismically sensitive, even low-intensity earthquakes are often felt by residents. The National Centre for Seismology has confirmed the quake, stating that it was a low-magnitude earthquake and is unlikely to have caused any damage.

The tremors felt this morning were reported not only in Sonipat but also in Rohtak, Jhajjar and several other nearby areas of Haryana. According to local residents, the tremors experienced today were noticeably stronger compared to those felt during similar incidents in recent months.

Updated on:

19 Jan 2026 10:19 am

Published on:

19 Jan 2026 10:00 am

News / National News / Earthquake tremors felt in Haryana and Delhi

