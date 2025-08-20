Earthquake Tremors Shake India and Pakistan

The first tremor in Chamba district, Himachal Pradesh, was felt at 3:27 AM, and the second at 4:39 AM. In Pakistan, the epicentre was in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, where a 3.7 magnitude tremor struck at 2:38 AM. People in cities like Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Swat, Chitral, and Abbottabad felt the tremors and rushed out of their homes in panic.