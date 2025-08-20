Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Earthquake Tremors Shake India and Pakistan

Tremors from an earthquake were felt in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, and in Pakistan. The intensity in Himachal Pradesh was recorded at 4.0 and 3.3, while in Pakistan it was recorded at 3.7.

Shimla

Patrika Desk

Aug 20, 2025

Earthquake in Chamba of Himachal Pradesh
Earthquake (Image source: Patrika)

Earthquake: Tremors were felt this morning in Himachal Pradesh, India, and neighbouring Pakistan, causing widespread panic. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS) and the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the earthquake measured 4.0 and 3.3 on the Richter scale in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, and 3.7 in Pakistan, respectively.

Tremors felt in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh

The first tremor in Chamba district, Himachal Pradesh, was felt at 3:27 AM, and the second at 4:39 AM. In Pakistan, the epicentre was in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, where a 3.7 magnitude tremor struck at 2:38 AM. People in cities like Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Swat, Chitral, and Abbottabad felt the tremors and rushed out of their homes in panic.

National Center for Seismology provides information

According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicenter of the earthquake in Pakistan was 190 kilometers below the Earth's surface, while in Chamba, it was 10 kilometers deep. Experts say that Himachal Pradesh and the Hindu Kush region are susceptible to earthquakes due to their location on the boundary of tectonic plates.

No loss of life or property reported

Currently, there are no reports of loss of life or property from either India or Pakistan. The administration has appealed to people to remain vigilant and contact the authorities in case of emergency. This incident once again highlights the susceptibility of the region to seismic activity.

Published on:

20 Aug 2025 12:05 pm

Earthquake Tremors Shake India and Pakistan
Patrika Site Logo

