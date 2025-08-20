Earthquake Tremors Shake India and Pakistan

Earthquake: Tremors were felt this morning in Himachal Pradesh, India, and neighbouring Pakistan, causing widespread panic. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS) and the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the earthquake measured 4.0 and 3.3 on the Richter scale in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, and 3.7 in Pakistan, respectively.
The first tremor in Chamba district, Himachal Pradesh, was felt at 3:27 AM, and the second at 4:39 AM. In Pakistan, the epicentre was in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, where a 3.7 magnitude tremor struck at 2:38 AM. People in cities like Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Swat, Chitral, and Abbottabad felt the tremors and rushed out of their homes in panic.
According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicenter of the earthquake in Pakistan was 190 kilometers below the Earth's surface, while in Chamba, it was 10 kilometers deep. Experts say that Himachal Pradesh and the Hindu Kush region are susceptible to earthquakes due to their location on the boundary of tectonic plates.
Currently, there are no reports of loss of life or property from either India or Pakistan. The administration has appealed to people to remain vigilant and contact the authorities in case of emergency. This incident once again highlights the susceptibility of the region to seismic activity.