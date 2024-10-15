ECI Chief Rajiv Kumar responds to Congress’ allegations on EVM

scriptECI Chief Rajiv Kumar responds to Congress’ allegations on EVM | Latest News | Patrika News
Oct 15, 2024

Before the announcement of the dates of the Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly elections, opposition parties have raised questions about EVMs. In response, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the public answers questions by participating in voting. As far as EVMs are concerned, they are 100% foolproof. It is worth mentioning that the ECI Chief made this statement just before the announcement of the dates of the Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly elections. He said that it has been proven many times that EVMs are correct, and there is no problem with them.

It is worth mentioning that after the Congress party’s defeat in the Haryana Assembly election, party leaders have raised questions about EVMs. The next day, Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Jairam Ramesh held a press conference and shared information about the flaws in EVMs. They also filed a complaint about the battery. The Congress party has been continuously raising questions about EVMs and batteries after its defeat in Haryana.

It is worth mentioning that the Election Commission will hold a press conference at 3:30 pm today to announce the dates of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections. Before the announcement, opposition leaders have raised questions about EVMs. Meanwhile, the Congress party has filed a complaint with the Election Commission. The Election Commission has claimed that EVMs are secure and cannot be tampered with.

