ECI Chief Rajiv Kumar responds to Congress’ allegations on EVM

Questions Continue to rise It is worth mentioning that after the Congress party’s defeat in the Haryana Assembly election, party leaders have raised questions about EVMs. The next day, Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Jairam Ramesh held a press conference and shared information about the flaws in EVMs. They also filed a complaint about the battery. The Congress party has been continuously raising questions about EVMs and batteries after its defeat in Haryana.

Dates of Assembly elections to be announced It is worth mentioning that the Election Commission will hold a press conference at 3:30 pm today to announce the dates of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections. Before the announcement, opposition leaders have raised questions about EVMs. Meanwhile, the Congress party has filed a complaint with the Election Commission. The Election Commission has claimed that EVMs are secure and cannot be tampered with.