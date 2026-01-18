ECI targets completion of SIR in West Bengal by February 7, with 7 lakh hearings daily

The commission had earlier directed that the supporting identification documents provided by voters called for hearings would be verified and authenticated in two phases. The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) will conduct the first phase of verification and authentication, and the District Magistrate, who is also the District Election Officer, will conduct the second phase of verification. The Commission had already clarified that domicile certificates issued by the state government and admit cards for the secondary examination conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education would not be considered as valid identification cards.