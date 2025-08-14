ED Arrests Famous Instagram Influencer in Rs 40 Crore Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested popular Instagram influencer Sandeepa Virk in a sensational case involving a ₹40 crore money laundering scam. Sandeepa, who boasts over 1.2 million followers on Instagram and describes herself as an actress and entrepreneur on her profile, is accused of money laundering through a fraudulent beauty brand. The case also allegedly involves a former director of Reliance Capital.
The ED launched its investigation after it emerged that Sandeepa defrauded people using a fake website and beauty brand to illegally amass funds. According to sources, the money collected in this scam was transferred abroad through various shell companies. The ED took Sandeepa into custody in Delhi and has initiated action against her under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.
Sandeepa's arrest has created a stir on social media, with her followers and other users reacting to the news. Some posted in her support, while others expressed surprise and disappointment over the scam. One user wrote, “How can someone commit such a large-scale fraud? It's a betrayal.”
The ED investigation has also revealed that Sandeepa used her influential personality to attract many people to invest in her fraudulent beauty brand. The investigation is ongoing to identify other individuals involved in this scam. Her alleged links to a former director of Reliance Capital have further complicated the matter.
The ED has indicated stricter action in this case. An official statement said, “We are thoroughly investigating all aspects of this scam and will not spare the guilty.” Sandeepa was produced before a special PMLA court in Delhi, where her custody was approved.