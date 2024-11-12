scriptED Raid: A day before voting in Jharkhand, ED conducts a big raid, creating a stir from Ranchi to Delhi | Latest News | Patrika News
ED Raid: A day before voting in Jharkhand, ED conducts a big raid, creating a stir from Ranchi to Delhi

ED Raid in Jharkhand: A day before the election, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at 17 locations in West Bengal and Jharkhand.

New DelhiNov 12, 2024 / 11:00 am

Patrika Desk

ED Raid in Jharkhand: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at 17 locations in West Bengal and Jharkhand. The case is related to the alleged illegal infiltration of Bangladeshis in Jharkhand. However, the ED’s raid is being carried out in connection with money laundering. Earlier, on Monday, the NIA had also conducted raids in nine states across the country and took action against the alleged network of Bangladeshis and Al-Qaeda.
The alleged illegal infiltration of Bangladeshis has been a major election issue for the BJP in Jharkhand. In September, the ED conducted raids to uncover a network of human trafficking and money laundering involving Bangladeshi women. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders have recently claimed that the state government’s soft stance on illegal immigration has led to demographic changes in areas like Santhal Pargana and Kolhan.
This issue has been highlighted in recent election campaigns. The first phase of the assembly election, which includes 43 constituencies, is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, while the second phase, which includes 38 seats, is scheduled for November 20.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders have recently claimed that the state government's soft stance on illegal immigration has led to demographic changes in areas like Santhal Pargana and Kolhan.

The first phase of the assembly election, which includes 43 constituencies, is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, while the second phase, which includes 38 seats, is scheduled for November 20. The ED’s Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) was filed under the PMLA, following a police report from the Bariatu police station in Ranchi in June.

