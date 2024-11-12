ED Raid: A day before voting in Jharkhand, ED conducts a big raid, creating a stir from Ranchi to Delhi

The alleged illegal infiltration of Bangladeshis has been a major election issue for the BJP in Jharkhand. In September, the ED conducted raids to uncover a network of human trafficking and money laundering involving Bangladeshi women. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders have recently claimed that the state government’s soft stance on illegal immigration has led to demographic changes in areas like Santhal Pargana and Kolhan.

This issue has been highlighted in recent election campaigns. The first phase of the assembly election, which includes 43 constituencies, is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, while the second phase, which includes 38 seats, is scheduled for November 20.

PM Modi had made an accusation In Jharkhand, the alleged illegal infiltration of Bangladeshis has been a major election issue for the BJP. In September, the ED conducted raids to uncover a network of human trafficking and money laundering involving Bangladeshi women. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders have recently claimed that the state government’s soft stance on illegal immigration has led to demographic changes in areas like Santhal Pargana and Kolhan.