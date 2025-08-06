ED Raids 11 Locations in Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand in Cyber Fraud Crackdown

The money extorted from victims was converted into cryptocurrency and then transferred to the accused. The investigation revealed that the accused had deposited approximately ₹260 crore in the form of Bitcoin into various cryptocurrency wallets. These Bitcoins were later converted into USDT (crypto token) and then into cash. This entire transaction was carried out through UAE-based hawala operators and other means. Currently, the ED is continuing its investigation into the matter and identifying individuals involved in these financial crimes to take legal action.