10 July 2025,

Thursday

ED Raids 29 Celebrities, Including Vijay Deverakonda and Rana Daggubati, Over Betting App Links

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a case against 29 people, including Vijay Deverakonda and Rana Daggubati, for allegedly promoting illegal betting platforms.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 10, 2025

Vijay Deverakonda
Vijay Deverakonda ( photo - instagram post )

Celebrities often find themselves embroiled in legal battles for endorsing inappropriate products. A recent case in the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh highlights this issue. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a case against 29 individuals, including Vijay Deverakonda and Rana Daggubati, for promoting betting apps. These individuals are accused of violating the Public Gambling Act, 1867, by promoting illegal betting platforms.

Charges Filed Under These Sections

The central agency has filed an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) against 29 individuals, including actors, influencers, and YouTubers. The ECIR cites charges under Section 318(4), 112 r/w 49 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 3, 3(A), and 4 of the Telangana Gaming Act, and Section 66D of the IT Act 2000 and 2008.

Case Filed Against Several Famous Stars, Including Vijay Deverakonda

This investigation, launched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, is based on five separate FIRs filed in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The action targets prominent film actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rana Daggubati, along with other well-known celebrities such as Prakash Raj, Nidhhi Agerwal, Pranitha Subhash, Manchu Lakshmi, and Ananya Nagella.

Several TV and Social Media Stars Also Involved

Besides film stars, several television actors, hosts, and social media influencers are also implicated. This includes individuals like Sri Mukhi, Shyamala, Varshaini Soundarrajan, Vasanthi Krishnan, Shobha Shetty, Amrita Choudhary, Nayani Pavani, Neha Pathan, Pandu, Padmavathi, Harsha Sai, and Bayya Sunny Yadav.

Suspicion of Money Laundering Through Promotion

Most of these individuals were initially charged by the Hyderabad and Cyberabad police. In March, a case was filed against six actors and 19 social media influencers at the Miyapur police station in Cyberabad. Subsequently, FIRs were registered against them at Panjagutta, Miyapur, Cyberabad, Suryapet, and Visakhapatnam police stations. The ED suspects large-scale money laundering through the promotion of platforms like Junglee Rummy, A23, WinZO, PariMatch, and Lotus365, among others.

Celebrities' Statements

Cyberabad police booked these individuals in March for allegedly promoting betting apps. However, all celebrities clarified that they were not promoting any illegal apps. Vijay and Rana stated that they only promoted legal online skill-based games. Prakash Raj said he did not renew his contract to promote an app in 2017 after realising he shouldn't have done so.

Who Filed the Initial Case?

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Phanindra Sharma, a resident of Miyapur. In his FIR, Sharma accused these celebrities of promoting illegal betting apps, websites, and other platforms. The complainant also stated that such promotions harm individuals and society by encouraging addiction and the pursuit of quick riches.

Published on:

10 Jul 2025 12:07 pm

English News / National News / ED Raids 29 Celebrities, Including Vijay Deverakonda and Rana Daggubati, Over Betting App Links
