ED Raids Al-Falah University, Allegations of Financial Irregularities Against Owner and Managers

ED Raid (Image: IANS)
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) simultaneously raided around 25 locations linked to Al-Falah Trust and Al-Falah University in Delhi and Faridabad on Tuesday morning. These raids are being conducted in a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The university and its owners-managers face serious allegations of violating foreign funding regulations, illegal funding of crores of rupees, and money laundering.
According to sources, ED teams have been searching the headquarters of Al-Falah Trust in Okhla (Jamia Nagar, Okhla Vihar) in Delhi, the Al-Falah University campus located in Sector-22, Faridabad, the private residences of the trust and university administrators, and other related premises since morning.
A large number of documents, bank account details, laptops, mobile phones, and other digital devices have been seized so far during the raids. ED officials stated that the search operation is still ongoing, and more locations might be raided by the evening.
The Delhi Police and local administration have made heavy security arrangements in the entire area. No arrests have been officially confirmed yet, but sources from the investigating agency have indicated that major revelations could be made in this case soon.
Just a few months ago, the ED had registered a case against Al-Falah University and its owners under PMLA. Allegations include blatant violation of rules for foreign donations received in the name of the trust and university, illegal funding of crores of rupees, and money laundering through the misuse of properties.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending