ED Seizes Gold, Cash Worth Crores in Nationwide Independence Day Raid

The Bengaluru Zonal Office team conducted these actions as part of an investigation against Karwar MLA Satish Krishna Sail and other suspected individuals and entities. Satish Sail has already been convicted by a special court in Bengaluru (MP/MLA Court) in a case related to the illegal export of iron ore. The ED's investigation is based on offences registered under the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.