Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

ED Summons Tamil Actors K. Srikant and Krishna Kumar in Cocaine Smuggling Case

Tamil actors K. Srikanth and Krishna Kumar have been summoned by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to cocaine trafficking. Both actors have been sent to judicial custody.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 24, 2025

Tamil Actors K. Srikant and Krishna Kumar (Image: Patrika)

Two prominent actors from the Tamil film industry, K. Srikanth and Krishna Kumar, are embroiled in a money laundering case linked to cocaine trafficking. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to Srikanth for October 27 and Krishna Kumar for October 28 for questioning. The statements of both will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Narcotics Found During Raids

In the initial investigation, Chennai Police had arrested Srikanth, Krishna Kumar, and others, including former AIADMK functionary T. Prasad. T. Prasad is accused of supplying cocaine to Srikanth and others. During the raids, the police seized 11 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of methamphetamine, and 2 grams of ganja.

Both Actors in Judicial Custody

Following their arrest, both actors were sent to judicial custody, but the Madras High Court granted them conditional bail in July. The court observed that no large quantities of narcotics were recovered from them and they were arrested only for personal consumption. Both are currently on bail, and their lawyer states that they are fully cooperating with the ED's investigation.

Plan to Interrogate Jailed Prashanth, Jawahar, and Pradeep

The ED also plans to interrogate jailed individuals Prashanth, Jawahar, and Pradeep Kumar and has filed a petition in the special drug court for this purpose. The aim of the investigation is to ascertain how the illegally earned money was used and who benefited from it.

Srikanth in Contact with Drug Suppliers

It is alleged that Srikanth was in contact with several drug suppliers and consumed cocaine and other narcotics. Another key accused in this case, named John, has also been arrested, who allegedly supplied drugs to Pradeep Kumar. Police and ED have seized ₹40,000 as evidence of transactions.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

ED

Published on:

24 Oct 2025 05:04 pm

English News / National News / ED Summons Tamil Actors K. Srikant and Krishna Kumar in Cocaine Smuggling Case

Big News

View All

National News

Trending

Advertising Guru Piyush Pandey Dies at 70

Piyush Pandey Death
National News

Who was Vaishnav Krishnakumar, recipient of UAE Golden Visa, who died of cardiac arrest?

vaishnav krishnakumar
National News

Hyderabad-Bangalore Bus Accident: Volvo Bus Catches Fire, 32 Passengers Feared Burnt Alive, PM Modi Announces Compensation

Hyderabad-Bangalore Bus Accident
National News

Air Turns Toxic at the Onset of Winter, AQI Crosses 400 in Delhi-Noida, Threat Looms Over People Delhi-NCR

National News

Indian Army Plans to Raise Agniveer Retention Rate from 25% to 75%

अग्निवीर भर्ती 2025: ऑनलाइन परीक्षा से लेकर फिजिकल टेस्ट तक सब कुछ बदला
National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.