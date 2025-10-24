ED Summons Tamil Actors K. Srikant and Krishna Kumar in Cocaine Smuggling Case

Tamil Actors K. Srikant and Krishna Kumar (Image: Patrika)
Two prominent actors from the Tamil film industry, K. Srikanth and Krishna Kumar, are embroiled in a money laundering case linked to cocaine trafficking. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to Srikanth for October 27 and Krishna Kumar for October 28 for questioning. The statements of both will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
In the initial investigation, Chennai Police had arrested Srikanth, Krishna Kumar, and others, including former AIADMK functionary T. Prasad. T. Prasad is accused of supplying cocaine to Srikanth and others. During the raids, the police seized 11 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of methamphetamine, and 2 grams of ganja.
Following their arrest, both actors were sent to judicial custody, but the Madras High Court granted them conditional bail in July. The court observed that no large quantities of narcotics were recovered from them and they were arrested only for personal consumption. Both are currently on bail, and their lawyer states that they are fully cooperating with the ED's investigation.
The ED also plans to interrogate jailed individuals Prashanth, Jawahar, and Pradeep Kumar and has filed a petition in the special drug court for this purpose. The aim of the investigation is to ascertain how the illegally earned money was used and who benefited from it.
It is alleged that Srikanth was in contact with several drug suppliers and consumed cocaine and other narcotics. Another key accused in this case, named John, has also been arrested, who allegedly supplied drugs to Pradeep Kumar. Police and ED have seized ₹40,000 as evidence of transactions.
