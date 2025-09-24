Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

ED to Question Sonu Sood Today in Online Betting App Case

ED will question Sonu Sood today in connection with the 1xBet illegal betting app case. Yuvraj Singh has already been questioned for several hours. The ED is questioning several Bollywood and cricket celebrities in this case, including Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina. This case is also linked to a ₹5000 crore hawala racket.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 24, 2025

Sonu Sood (Image: IANS)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) may question Bollywood superstar Sonu Sood today in connection with an illegal betting app case. Yesterday, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh appeared before the ED in relation to the 1xBet illegal betting app case. He was questioned for several hours, during which he provided detailed answers regarding his role in promoting the company.

Yuvraj Singh appeared at the ED's Delhi office with his lawyer in the afternoon and left after a few hours. Sources also revealed that actress Anveshi Jain was also questioned in this case.

Both celebrities were asked to share personal information and documents such as Aadhaar and PAN cards. The ED has already questioned several Indian celebrities in this money laundering case linked to the illegal betting app.

Celebrities Questioned Regarding App Promotion

Most celebrities have been summoned by the ED regarding their promotion of the app. This gambling platform is reportedly operated from the UAE.

The ED's investigation into 1xBet began after one of the company's founders hosted a lavish reception party a few days ago.

The investigation also uncovered a ₹5,000 crore hawala racket operating in the UAE and Pakistan. Former cricketer Robin Uthappa appeared before the ED on Monday in connection with the money laundering case.

ED Also Questioned Dhawan

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was also questioned by the ED in connection with the money laundering case. Officials stated that the former Team India opener was summoned by the investigating agency to clarify his advertising contract with the app, 1xBet.

Dhawan was questioned for hours after appearing before ED officials in Delhi. Besides Dhawan, former cricketer Suresh Raina was also recently questioned by the ED in this case.

What is the Case About?

1xBet is accused of trapping millions of people in the web of online betting. The ED believes that crores of rupees have been defrauded and tax evasion has occurred through this platform. The platform allegedly used several cricketers and Bollywood stars for its promotions.

The ED wants to ascertain how the company contacted these individuals and how they were paid. The agency also wants to know if these celebrities were aware that online betting and gaming are illegal in India.

Related Topics

#Crime

crime

crime news

crimenews

Published on:

24 Sept 2025 02:54 pm

English News / National News / ED to Question Sonu Sood Today in Online Betting App Case
