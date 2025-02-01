scriptEducation Budget 2025: Good News for Medical and Engineering Students, 75,000 Medical Seats and IIT Infrastructure Expansion | Latest News | Patrika News
Education Budget 2025: Good News for Medical and Engineering Students, 75,000 Medical Seats and IIT Infrastructure Expansion

Education Budget 2025: This budget also brings good news for medical students. An additional 75,000 medical seats will be added over the next five years. This includes a plan to increase medical seats by 10,000.

Feb 01, 2025

Patrika Desk

Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made several major announcements regarding education during the budget speech. Additional infrastructure will be developed in five major IIT institutions across the country, along with the expansion of IIT Patna. Plans are also underway to construct new hostels at IIT Patna. Furthermore, the government has allocated ₹500 crore for Artificial Intelligence (AI) education. Under this initiative, three AI Excellence Centres will be established to promote innovation in the technology sector.

Education Budget 2025: Increase in Medical Seats

This budget also brings good news for medical students. 75,000 new medical seats will be added over the next five years, including a plan to add 10,000 additional medical seats. In addition, the central government is launching the ‘Bhartiya Bhasha Pustak Yojana’ to make books in Indian languages digitally available. This initiative aims to provide students and researchers with high-quality reading material in their mother tongues.

Budget 2025: Other Key Announcements

10,000 Fellowships for Technical Research
Over 10,000 fellowships will be provided for technical research at IITs and IISc over the next 5 years.

Broadband Connectivity for all Government Secondary Schools
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that all government secondary schools and primary health centres will be provided with broadband connectivity.
Five National Centres for Skill Development
The Finance Minister announced the establishment of five national centres for skills with global expertise.

