Education Budget 2025: Good News for Medical and Engineering Students, 75,000 Medical Seats and IIT Infrastructure Expansion

Education Budget 2025: Increase in Medical Seats This budget also brings good news for medical students. 75,000 new medical seats will be added over the next five years, including a plan to add 10,000 additional medical seats. In addition, the central government is launching the ‘Bhartiya Bhasha Pustak Yojana’ to make books in Indian languages digitally available. This initiative aims to provide students and researchers with high-quality reading material in their mother tongues.

Budget 2025: Other Key Announcements 10,000 Fellowships for Technical Research

Over 10,000 fellowships will be provided for technical research at IITs and IISc over the next 5 years. Broadband Connectivity for all Government Secondary Schools

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that all government secondary schools and primary health centres will be provided with broadband connectivity.

Five National Centres for Skill Development

The Finance Minister announced the establishment of five national centres for skills with global expertise.