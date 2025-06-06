scriptEid al-Adha 2025: Delhi government issues advisory, bans sacrifice of cows, camels and certain animals | Eid al-Adha 2025: Delhi government issues advisory, bans sacrifice of cows, camels and certain animals | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

Eid al-Adha 2025: Delhi government issues advisory, bans sacrifice of cows, camels and certain animals

Bakrid 2025: The Delhi government advisory clearly prohibits animal sacrifice on roadsides, in lanes, or any public place.

BharatJun 06, 2025 / 09:43 am

Patrika Desk

Eid al-Adha 2025

Eid al-Adha 2025

Eid al-Adha 2025: The Delhi government has issued an advisory regarding Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha) 2025. According to the advisory, the sacrifice of cows, calves, camels, and other prohibited animals is banned during Bakrid. Strict action will be taken against those who violate the advisory.

Strict Adherence to Advisory Mandatory – Kapil Mishra

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra stated that they will not tolerate any illegal sacrifice or cruelty during the festival. He emphasised that strict adherence to the Delhi government’s advisory is mandatory, and strict action will be taken against violators.

Sacrifice Banned in Streets and Alleys

The Delhi government’s advisory clearly prohibits sacrifices on roadsides, in alleys, or any public place. The sacrifice can only be performed at designated locations.

Ban on Sharing Pictures on Social Media

Furthermore, the Delhi government has also banned sharing pictures or videos of the sacrifice on social media to prevent hurting religious sentiments or creating social tension.

Ban on Cow and Camel Sacrifice

According to the government advisory, the sacrifice of cows and camels will be considered a crime as these animals are not in the food category. This ban is based on existing laws such as the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (1960), the Animal Transport Rules (1978), and the Food Safety and Standards Act (2006).

Political Tensions Rise in Maharashtra over Bakrid

Political activity has intensified in Maharashtra in recent days regarding Bakrid. Statements and decisions by various parties on this issue have created controversy. Recently, there has been discussion regarding a purported decision by the Maharashtra government and the Gau Seva Ayog to potentially ban animal slaughter during Bakrid. However, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi claimed that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured that facilities will be provided for sacrifice during Bakrid this year and the proposal to close down animal markets has been withdrawn.

News / National News / Eid al-Adha 2025: Delhi government issues advisory, bans sacrifice of cows, camels and certain animals

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Eid al-Adha 2025: Delhi government issues advisory, bans sacrifice of cows, camels and certain animals

National News

Eid al-Adha 2025: Delhi government issues advisory, bans sacrifice of cows, camels and certain animals

in 5 hours

Shashi Tharoor’s Son Questions Pakistan’s Role in Pahalgam Attack

World

Shashi Tharoor’s Son Questions Pakistan’s Role in Pahalgam Attack

in 4 hours

‘Thug Life’ Storms Box Office on Opening Day

Tollywood

‘Thug Life’ Storms Box Office on Opening Day

in 5 hours

Bengaluru Stampede: ‘Completely Heartbroken’ — Virat Kohli’s Emotional Statement after 11 Die at RCB Event

Cricket News

Bengaluru Stampede: ‘Completely Heartbroken’ — Virat Kohli’s Emotional Statement after 11 Die at RCB Event

20 hours ago

Latest National News

India to Manufacture Rafale Fighter Jet Components: Dassault-Tata Deal

National News

India to Manufacture Rafale Fighter Jet Components: Dassault-Tata Deal

11 hours ago

Giant Tree Grows Between Three-Storey Building, Environmental Message on World Environment Day

National News

Giant Tree Grows Between Three-Storey Building, Environmental Message on World Environment Day

16 hours ago

Ramgarh Restoration Event: CM Bhajan Lal Praises Patrika’s Amritam Jalam Campaign, Thanks Kothari Ji

National News

Ramgarh Restoration Event: CM Bhajan Lal Praises Patrika’s Amritam Jalam Campaign, Thanks Kothari Ji

16 hours ago

India's Stand on World Environment Day's Theme: 'Beat Plastic Pollution'

National News

India's Stand on World Environment Day's Theme: 'Beat Plastic Pollution'

17 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.