Eid al-Adha 2025: Delhi government issues advisory, bans sacrifice of cows, camels and certain animals

Strict Adherence to Advisory Mandatory – Kapil Mishra Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra stated that they will not tolerate any illegal sacrifice or cruelty during the festival. He emphasised that strict adherence to the Delhi government’s advisory is mandatory, and strict action will be taken against violators.

Sacrifice Banned in Streets and Alleys The Delhi government’s advisory clearly prohibits sacrifices on roadsides, in alleys, or any public place. The sacrifice can only be performed at designated locations. Ban on Sharing Pictures on Social Media Furthermore, the Delhi government has also banned sharing pictures or videos of the sacrifice on social media to prevent hurting religious sentiments or creating social tension.

Ban on Cow and Camel Sacrifice According to the government advisory, the sacrifice of cows and camels will be considered a crime as these animals are not in the food category. This ban is based on existing laws such as the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (1960), the Animal Transport Rules (1978), and the Food Safety and Standards Act (2006).