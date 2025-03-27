scriptEid holiday cancelled as gazetted holiday in Haryana, declared restricted holiday for government employees | Eid holiday: Haryana cancels public holiday, declares it a restricted holiday for government employees | Latest News | Patrika News
Eid holiday cancelled as gazetted holiday in Haryana, declared restricted holiday for government employees

Eid Holiday: The government has reasoned that Eid this year falls on March 31st, a Monday.

Mar 27, 2025

Eid Holiday: Haryana government employees will not receive a holiday for Eid this year. The BJP government, led by Deputy Chief Minister (Nayab Singh Saini), has issued a notification cancelling the Eid holiday. This decision has sparked debate in the state. The government’s latest order removes Eid from the list of gazetted holidays, declaring it a Restricted Holiday (RH). This means the holiday is optional, and government offices will function as usual.

Work on March 31st

According to the new notification, the government’s rationale is that Eid falls on March 31st, a Monday. This follows a weekend (Saturday, March 29th, and Sunday, March 30th). Furthermore, March 31st is the last day of the financial year 2024-25, known as the Financial Year Closing Day. Government departments need to complete accounting and financial tasks on this day. The government claims this decision to cancel the Eid holiday was made considering these circumstances.

Pre-existing Leave on March 29th and 30th

The notification clearly states, “Due to the weekend, Saturday and Sunday (March 29th and 30th) will be holidays. This decision has been taken because March 31st (Monday) is the closing day of the financial year.” Under this order, the Eid holiday has been converted into a Restricted Holiday, meaning employees are free to take it, but it will not be mandatory for everyone.

