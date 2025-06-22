Eight New Benefits Through Ration Cards: Government Announces Major Rule Changes

Eight New Benefits of Ration Cards ₹1000 Monthly Financial Assistance: Ration card holders will now receive ₹1000 financial assistance every month directly into their bank accounts. This amount will help families meet their basic needs.

Nutritious Ration: The ration will now include not only wheat and rice, but also subsidised or free nutritious items like pulses, salt, and edible oil. This will help control malnutrition. Digital Ration Cards: Physical ration cards have been replaced with digital ration cards, preventing fraudulent cards and increasing transparency in the distribution system.

One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC): Under this scheme, migrant workers can obtain rations from anywhere in the country, ensuring their food security. Subsidised Gas Cylinders: Ration card holders will receive 6 to 8 subsidised gas cylinders annually. New measures have also been implemented to ensure the quality and safety of gas cylinders.

Women’s Empowerment: Women will be prioritised as the head of the ration card. Furthermore, women are being given responsibilities in the operation of ration shops, increasing their economic self-reliance. Free Seed Distribution: Farmer ration card holders will receive high-quality seeds free of charge, increasing their crop production.

Easy Online Process: The process of adding, removing, or changing addresses on ration cards has been made entirely online. Beneficiaries will no longer have to visit government offices. New Rules and Conditions Mandatory e-KYC: All ration card holders must complete e-KYC (electronic Know Your Customer). Failure to do so may result in the cancellation of the ration card. The deadline has been extended to 15 February 2025.

Eligibility Criteria: To avail benefits, no family member should be a government employee, and the annual income should be below the prescribed limit. Digital Process: Ration distribution will now be completely digital. A biometric verification and QR code-based system has been implemented.

Changes in Ration Quantity: Regular ration card holders will receive 2 kg of wheat and 2.5 kg of rice per unit, while Antyodaya card holders will receive 17 kg of wheat and 18 kg of rice.

What Should Ration Card Holders Do? Complete e-KYC: Complete your e-KYC immediately through your nearest ration shop or the ‘Mera Ration’ app. Aadhaar Linking: Ensure your Aadhaar card is linked to your ration card.