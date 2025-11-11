Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Dharmendra

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Eight Suspects Arrested Including Three Doctors Before Delhi Blast, Deepening Terror Attack Fears

Eight suspects, including three doctors, were arrested near the Red Fort before the explosion, with a large quantity of explosives and weapons recovered from them.

2 min read
Google source verification

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 11, 2025

Delhi Blast (Image: IANS)

A powerful explosion in a car near the Red Fort on Monday evening has sent shockwaves across the country. Nine people have died in the incident, while more than 20 are reported to be injured. The blast was so intense that several nearby vehicles caught fire and the windows of adjacent shops were shattered. Teams from the Delhi Police, NIA, and NSG reached the spot and have begun their investigation. Today, Tuesday, a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) will examine the debris from the explosion.

Suspected Terrorist Attack

The Delhi Police has registered a case under sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). It is suspected that this could be part of a terrorist plot. A high alert has been issued across the country. Security has been enhanced at airports, railway stations, government buildings, and religious places. The Red Fort will remain closed to tourists until November 13, while the Chandni Chowk market is closed today. The US Embassy has advised its citizens to stay away from the area. The Red Fort metro station has been closed for security reasons. Strict traffic restrictions have been imposed.

Eight Arrested Before the Blast

Just before the explosion, eight people, including three suspected doctors, were arrested on Sunday and Monday from Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir. It is suspected that these arrests may be linked to the Delhi explosion. Investigating agencies have linked them to Pakistan-based terrorist organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH). A total of 2,900 kg of explosives, weapons, and materials for making biological weapons have been recovered.

  • Dr. Ahmed Mohiyuddin Syed (Gujarat): Arrested on Sunday by the Gujarat ATS from Adalaj near Gandhinagar. Two Austrian Glock pistols, an Italian Beretta pistol, and 30 rounds of ammunition were recovered from him. Additionally, 4 litres of castor oil were found, which is used to make the deadly poison ricin. Ricin destroys cells and causes organ failure. Syed had obtained an MBBS degree from China and had conducted reconnaissance of sensitive locations in Delhi, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad. He has been sent to police custody until November 17.
  • Dr. Muzammil Shakoor (Jammu and Kashmir): This doctor, who worked at Al-Falah Hospital in Faridabad, Haryana, was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday. 2,900 kg of explosives (including 350 kg of ammonium nitrate), two assault rifles (AK-56 and AK Krinkov), detonators, timers, batteries, and ammunition were recovered from his rented accommodation. Shakoor was associated with JeM and had hidden the explosives in suitcases.
  • Dr. Adil Ahmed Rather (Uttar Pradesh): Arrested from Saharanpur, he was accused of pasting JeM-praising posters in Srinagar. He was identified through CCTV footage. Earlier, a female doctor, Shaheen Shahid, was also arrested, in whose car an assault rifle was found.

According to the police, these doctors were part of a 'white-collar' terror network, in contact with handlers in Pakistan and ISIS. The owner of the car used in the explosion, Tariq (a resident of Pulwama), is in custody, and it is suspected that a fidayeen, Dr. Umar Mohammed, was in the car.

Further Investigation

NIA, NSG, and forensic teams are investigating explosives like ammonium nitrate or RDX. Two major attacks were averted due to the arrests, but the connection to the Delhi explosion is yet to be confirmed.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Delhi Blast News

Published on:

11 Nov 2025 01:28 pm

English News / National News / Eight Suspects Arrested Including Three Doctors Before Delhi Blast, Deepening Terror Attack Fears

पत्रिका लाइव अपडेट

Delhi Blast Live Updates: दिल्ली ब्लास्ट की जांच में एक और बड़ा खुलासा, संदिग्ध कार को लेकर सामने आई नई जानकारी

राष्ट्रीय

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Delhi Blast News

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2: 14.55% Voter Turnout by 9 AM, Gaya Fastest

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2
Patna

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2: Voting Begins for Final Phase, Fate of 1302 Candidates to be Decided

Elections

Bihar Elections: A Fierce Contest on Mother Sita's Land, RJD's Two Faces Go Head-to-Head, A Tight Battle Among Three Women!

Patna

Bihar 2nd Phase Voting: India-Nepal Border Sealed for 72 Hours, Amit Shah Says 'If terrorists fire bullets…'

अमित शाह ने लालू-राहुल पर साधा निशाना
National News

Bihar Elections 2025: 40 seats in Tirhut, 24 in Seemanchal, and 26 in Magadh will decide who forms the government

Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.