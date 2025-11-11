Eight Suspects Arrested Including Three Doctors Before Delhi Blast, Deepening Terror Attack Fears

The Delhi Police has registered a case under sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). It is suspected that this could be part of a terrorist plot. A high alert has been issued across the country. Security has been enhanced at airports, railway stations, government buildings, and religious places. The Red Fort will remain closed to tourists until November 13, while the Chandni Chowk market is closed today. The US Embassy has advised its citizens to stay away from the area. The Red Fort metro station has been closed for security reasons. Strict traffic restrictions have been imposed.