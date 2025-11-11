Eight Suspects Arrested Including Three Doctors Before Delhi Blast, Deepening Terror Attack Fears

Delhi Blast (Image: IANS)
A powerful explosion in a car near the Red Fort on Monday evening has sent shockwaves across the country. Nine people have died in the incident, while more than 20 are reported to be injured. The blast was so intense that several nearby vehicles caught fire and the windows of adjacent shops were shattered. Teams from the Delhi Police, NIA, and NSG reached the spot and have begun their investigation. Today, Tuesday, a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) will examine the debris from the explosion.
The Delhi Police has registered a case under sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). It is suspected that this could be part of a terrorist plot. A high alert has been issued across the country. Security has been enhanced at airports, railway stations, government buildings, and religious places. The Red Fort will remain closed to tourists until November 13, while the Chandni Chowk market is closed today. The US Embassy has advised its citizens to stay away from the area. The Red Fort metro station has been closed for security reasons. Strict traffic restrictions have been imposed.
Just before the explosion, eight people, including three suspected doctors, were arrested on Sunday and Monday from Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir. It is suspected that these arrests may be linked to the Delhi explosion. Investigating agencies have linked them to Pakistan-based terrorist organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH). A total of 2,900 kg of explosives, weapons, and materials for making biological weapons have been recovered.
According to the police, these doctors were part of a 'white-collar' terror network, in contact with handlers in Pakistan and ISIS. The owner of the car used in the explosion, Tariq (a resident of Pulwama), is in custody, and it is suspected that a fidayeen, Dr. Umar Mohammed, was in the car.
NIA, NSG, and forensic teams are investigating explosives like ammonium nitrate or RDX. Two major attacks were averted due to the arrests, but the connection to the Delhi explosion is yet to be confirmed.
Delhi Blast News