Election Commission's 40+ Services Now Available on One App: ECINet

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is developing a new and user-friendly digital platform to facilitate voters, election officials, political parties, and social organisations.

May 04, 2025 / 02:27 pm

Patrika Desk

Election Commission of India: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is launching a new, modern digital platform, ‘ECINet’, designed as a unified and simplified solution for voters, election officials, political parties, and social organisations across the country. The platform was initially conceptualised in March 2025, when Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, and Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi, presented its framework at a Chief Electoral Officers’ conference.

Over 40 Services on a Single Platform

A key feature of ECINet is its integration of over 40 existing mobile and web applications of the Election Commission. This includes popular apps such as Voter Helpline App, cVigil, Saksham, eSMS, KYC, Suvidha 2.0, and Voter Turnout, which have collectively been downloaded over 55 million times. The new system eliminates the need for users to download and log in to multiple apps.

User-Friendly Interface and Reliable Data

The platform is being designed with a user-friendly interface to ensure easy access to election-related information via smartphones or computers. To ensure data authenticity, only authorised election officials will be able to input information. However, in case of any dispute, legally filled forms will be considered the primary documents.

Extensive Reach and Benefits

ECINet will benefit approximately 1 billion voters and over 10.5 lakh BLOs, 15 lakh BLAs, 45 lakh polling officials, 4,123 EROs, 15,597 AERO, and 767 District Election Officers involved in the electoral process. It aims to make the electoral process more transparent, accessible, and digitally empowered.

Within the Legal Framework

The development of this digital platform involved consultations with election officials from all states and union territories, and a review of 9,000 pages across 76 election-related publications. The platform will operate fully within the ambit of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 & 1951, the Electoral Registration Rules, 1960, and the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.

