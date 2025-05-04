Election Commission's 40+ Services Now Available on One App: ECINet

Over 40 Services on a Single Platform A key feature of ECINet is its integration of over 40 existing mobile and web applications of the Election Commission. This includes popular apps such as Voter Helpline App, cVigil, Saksham, eSMS, KYC, Suvidha 2.0, and Voter Turnout, which have collectively been downloaded over 55 million times. The new system eliminates the need for users to download and log in to multiple apps.

User-Friendly Interface and Reliable Data The platform is being designed with a user-friendly interface to ensure easy access to election-related information via smartphones or computers. To ensure data authenticity, only authorised election officials will be able to input information. However, in case of any dispute, legally filled forms will be considered the primary documents.

Extensive Reach and Benefits ECINet will benefit approximately 1 billion voters and over 10.5 lakh BLOs, 15 lakh BLAs, 45 lakh polling officials, 4,123 EROs, 15,597 AERO, and 767 District Election Officers involved in the electoral process. It aims to make the electoral process more transparent, accessible, and digitally empowered.