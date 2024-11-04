scriptElectric shock during statue installation kills 4 in Andhra Pradesh | Electric shock during statue installation kills 4 in Andhra Pradesh | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Electric shock during statue installation kills 4 in Andhra Pradesh

Four youths died due to electric shock during the preparations for the unveiling of Pappanna Gowd’s idol in a village in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

HyderabadNov 04, 2024 / 12:56 pm

Patrika Desk

The Andhra Pradesh police said that four youths died due to electric shock during the preparations for the unveiling of Pappanna Gowd’s idol in Tatiparu village of Underjavarum Mandal on Sunday. Inspector Srinivas Rao said that five people were affected, resulting in the unfortunate death of four, while one person was hospitalised.

Identification of victims

The victims have been identified as Bolla Veeraraju, Pamarti Nagendra, Marishetty Manikanta, and Kasagani Krishna, who were involved in putting up banners at the time of the accident. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the government hospital in Tanuku for post-mortem. Additionally, the fifth person, Komati Ananth Rao, has been hospitalised and is currently undergoing treatment.

