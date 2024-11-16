scriptElon Musk’s company to launch heaviest and most advanced satellite with ISRO | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Elon Musk’s company to launch heaviest and most advanced satellite with ISRO

Elon Musk-ISRO: India’s satellite will be launched from America’s Cape Canaveral using SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. This is India’s first commercial launch cooperation with SpaceX.

New DelhiNov 16, 2024 / 02:53 pm

Patrika Desk

Elon Musk-ISRO: India is preparing to launch its most advanced communication satellite, GSAT-N2 (also known as GSAT-20). This satellite will be launched from America’s Cape Canaveral using SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. The satellite, developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), weighs around 4,700 kilograms and is too heavy for an Indian rocket to launch. Therefore, it will be deployed using a foreign commercial launch.

SpaceX’s First Project with ISRO

This launch is being carried out through ISRO’s commercial arm, New Space India Limited (NSIL). This will be NSIL’s second commercial satellite, supplementing the 11 satellites already serving Indian regions. NSIL has paid SpaceX around Rs 500 crores for the launch. This is India’s first commercial launch cooperation with SpaceX. Experts believe that this partnership could pave the way for more commercial launches in the future.

Will Provide Internet Services to Remote Areas and Flights

Once operational, this satellite will provide data and internet services to remote areas of India. Additionally, it will enable in-flight internet connectivity for passengers on flights. However, it may take some time for these satellite-based internet services to become fully available, as service providers will need to obtain licenses and prepare aircraft to connect with the satellite system.

India’s Most Advanced and High-Capacity Satellite

According to a report, Dr. M. Shankaran, Director of ISRO’s UR Rao Satellite Centre, said, “This domestically developed satellite will bridge a significant gap in internet connectivity during flights in India.” Until now, international flights entering Indian airspace had to switch off their internet services, as such services were not permitted in India.

