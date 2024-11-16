Elon Musk’s company to launch heaviest and most advanced satellite with ISRO

SpaceX’s First Project with ISRO This launch is being carried out through ISRO’s commercial arm, New Space India Limited (NSIL). This will be NSIL’s second commercial satellite, supplementing the 11 satellites already serving Indian regions. NSIL has paid SpaceX around Rs 500 crores for the launch. This is India’s first commercial launch cooperation with SpaceX. Experts believe that this partnership could pave the way for more commercial launches in the future.

Will Provide Internet Services to Remote Areas and Flights Once operational, this satellite will provide data and internet services to remote areas of India. Additionally, it will enable in-flight internet connectivity for passengers on flights. However, it may take some time for these satellite-based internet services to become fully available, as service providers will need to obtain licenses and prepare aircraft to connect with the satellite system.