Employees appeal to CM Bhajan Lal for holiday on 1st November too

Bank employees have requested Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to declare 1st November a holiday, falling between Diwali and Govardhan Puja.

Jaipur•Oct 26, 2024 / 08:43 am• Patrika Desk

Rajasthan’s bank employees have demanded a holiday from Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on November 1, between Diwali and Govardhan Puja. United Forum of Bank Unions’ convener Mahesh Mishra has written a letter to the Chief Minister stating that according to the government’s notification, Diwali’s government holiday is on October 31, and Govardhan’s holiday is on November 2, but there is no order for November 1. After that, there is also a Sunday holiday on November 3.

Mishra says that bank employees from far-flung areas must leave immediately after Diwali puja on the night of October 31 to report to duty on November 1. If the Chief Minister also declares November 1 as a holiday in banks, then bank employees will also be able to celebrate Diwali with their families.