Employees Submit Three Key Demands Regarding 8th Pay Commission

Concerns over Delay in 8th Pay Commission Bharat Pensioners Samaj (BPS) (Bharat Pensioners Samaj), India’s oldest and leading organisation of pensioners, has expressed concern over the delay in the progress of the 8th Pay Commission (8th CPC). The organisation has written to the Finance Minister and the Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), demanding the finalisation of the Commission’s Terms of Reference (ToR) and the immediate appointment of the Commission’s chairperson and members.

ToR and Commission Chairperson Yet to be Decided In a letter to the ministries, S.C. Maheshwari, General Secretary of BPS, stated that the central government’s announcement in January 2025 approving the formation of the 8th Pay Commission was welcome. However, since then, the ToR has not been decided, nor has the chairperson or members of the commission been announced. This has created uncertainty and anxiety among millions of pensioners across the country.

Misinformation Spreading on Social Media The letter also mentions that due to this delay, various rumours and misleading information are spreading on social media and other platforms, affecting the morale of pensioners. BPS has made 3 main demands in its letter: 1- The ToR of the commission should be finalised immediately.