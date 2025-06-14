scriptEmployees Submit Three Key Demands Regarding 8th Pay Commission | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Employees Submit Three Key Demands Regarding 8th Pay Commission

Various rumours regarding the 8th Pay Commission are circulating on social media. Employees have urged the government to take swift action on the pay commission to curb the spread of misleading information.

Jun 14, 2025 / 09:29 am

Patrika Desk

Cash award to SP

8th Pay Commission: Employees begin to pressure government
(Source: Patrika)

Employees have presented three major demands before the government regarding the 8th Pay Commission. These demands are so crucial that without them, revising the salaries and pensions of over 1 crore central government employees and pensioners is impossible. Therefore, the employee union has urged the Finance Minister and the Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to address these demands and ensure their immediate implementation.

Concerns over Delay in 8th Pay Commission

Bharat Pensioners Samaj (BPS) (Bharat Pensioners Samaj), India’s oldest and leading organisation of pensioners, has expressed concern over the delay in the progress of the 8th Pay Commission (8th CPC). The organisation has written to the Finance Minister and the Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), demanding the finalisation of the Commission’s Terms of Reference (ToR) and the immediate appointment of the Commission’s chairperson and members.

ToR and Commission Chairperson Yet to be Decided

In a letter to the ministries, S.C. Maheshwari, General Secretary of BPS, stated that the central government’s announcement in January 2025 approving the formation of the 8th Pay Commission was welcome. However, since then, the ToR has not been decided, nor has the chairperson or members of the commission been announced. This has created uncertainty and anxiety among millions of pensioners across the country.

Misinformation Spreading on Social Media

The letter also mentions that due to this delay, various rumours and misleading information are spreading on social media and other platforms, affecting the morale of pensioners.

BPS has made 3 main demands in its letter:

1- The ToR of the commission should be finalised immediately.
2- The chairperson and members of the commission should be announced immediately.

3- Pensioners’ representation should be ensured.

Government Action Will Stop Rumours

According to Maheshwari, the organisation believes that if the government takes swift action on this matter, it will curb rumours and restore confidence among pensioners. Furthermore, this will ensure that the commission’s work is completed on time and smoothly.
BPS hopes that the government will take their appeal seriously and take necessary steps promptly to provide relief to pensioners and provide them with clarity in planning for the future.

