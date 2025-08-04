Empty Account Due to One Mistake! Learn How to Avoid SIM-Swap and Card Scams

SIM Swap Scam: In today's digital age, cybercriminals are constantly devising new ways to defraud people. Among these, SIM swap and card scams are rapidly increasing, capable of emptying your bank account in minutes. Recently, an individual in Kolkata lost ₹8.8 lakh (Rupees eight lakh eighty thousand) due to a SIM swap scam, highlighting the severity of this threat. Let's understand what these scams are and how to protect yourself.
A SIM swap scam is a type of fraud where cybercriminals transfer your mobile number to their SIM card. They achieve this using forged documents, phishing emails, or social engineering. Once they gain access to your number, they can access your bank accounts, social media profiles, and other online accounts because the OTP (One-Time Password) is diverted to them.
In a card scam, criminals steal your credit or debit card information to make unauthorized transactions. This is done through phishing links, skimming devices, or fake websites. Scammers often solicit information under the guise of lotteries, offers, or KYC updates.
Use 2FA
Enable 2FA (Two-Factor Authentication) on all your online accounts (bank, email, social media). This provides an additional layer of security beyond your password.
Do Not Share Personal Information
Do not share your Aadhaar number, OTP, bank details, or KYC-related information with anyone, even if the caller claims to be a bank or telecom official.
Inform Your Telecom Operator
Request your mobile operator to only allow SIM swaps in person or after biometric verification.
Check Active SIMs Registered on Your Name
Visit the Telecom Department portal (tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in) to check how many SIMs are active under your Aadhaar. Immediately block any fraudulent SIMs.
Report Suspicious Activity Immediately
If your phone suddenly loses signal or you see suspicious transactions, immediately complain to 1909 or cybercrime.gov.in.
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has implemented stricter rules to prevent SIM swap fraud. Now, new SIMs will not be issued without biometric verification, and SMS services will be suspended for 24 hours on new SIMs to prevent OTP misuse. Furthermore, the DoT has received over 1.43 crore complaints, of which 1.14 crore have been resolved.
Cybercriminals are constantly adopting new tactics, but your awareness and vigilance can thwart them. The DoT and experts advise that to avoid SIM swap and card scams, protect your personal information and stay away from any suspicious calls or messages.