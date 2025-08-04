4 August 2025,

Monday

National News

Empty Account Due to One Mistake! Learn How to Avoid SIM-Swap and Card Scams

SIM Swap Scam is a type of fraud where cybercriminals transfer your mobile number to their SIM card. Let's find out how to protect yourself from this.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 04, 2025

Sim Swap (Image: Patrika)

SIM Swap Scam: In today's digital age, cybercriminals are constantly devising new ways to defraud people. Among these, SIM swap and card scams are rapidly increasing, capable of emptying your bank account in minutes. Recently, an individual in Kolkata lost ₹8.8 lakh (Rupees eight lakh eighty thousand) due to a SIM swap scam, highlighting the severity of this threat. Let's understand what these scams are and how to protect yourself.

What is a SIM Swap Scam?

A SIM swap scam is a type of fraud where cybercriminals transfer your mobile number to their SIM card. They achieve this using forged documents, phishing emails, or social engineering. Once they gain access to your number, they can access your bank accounts, social media profiles, and other online accounts because the OTP (One-Time Password) is diverted to them.

What is a Card Scam?

In a card scam, criminals steal your credit or debit card information to make unauthorized transactions. This is done through phishing links, skimming devices, or fake websites. Scammers often solicit information under the guise of lotteries, offers, or KYC updates.

Measures to Avoid SIM Swap and Card Scams

  • Ignore calls or messages from unknown numbers, especially if they threaten to shut down your SIM or demand a KYC update.
  • Verify the authenticity of any link before clicking on it. Clicking on a fake link can install spyware on your phone.

Use 2FA
Enable 2FA (Two-Factor Authentication) on all your online accounts (bank, email, social media). This provides an additional layer of security beyond your password.

  • Strong Passwords and SIM PIN
  • Use unique and strong passwords for all accounts.
  • Set a strong PIN on your SIM card to prevent unauthorized access.

Do Not Share Personal Information
Do not share your Aadhaar number, OTP, bank details, or KYC-related information with anyone, even if the caller claims to be a bank or telecom official.

Inform Your Telecom Operator
Request your mobile operator to only allow SIM swaps in person or after biometric verification.

Check Active SIMs Registered on Your Name
Visit the Telecom Department portal (tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in) to check how many SIMs are active under your Aadhaar. Immediately block any fraudulent SIMs.

Report Suspicious Activity Immediately
If your phone suddenly loses signal or you see suspicious transactions, immediately complain to 1909 or cybercrime.gov.in.

New Rules by DoT

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has implemented stricter rules to prevent SIM swap fraud. Now, new SIMs will not be issued without biometric verification, and SMS services will be suspended for 24 hours on new SIMs to prevent OTP misuse. Furthermore, the DoT has received over 1.43 crore complaints, of which 1.14 crore have been resolved.

Protection Against Card Scams

  • Use Virtual Credit Cards: Use virtual cards for online transactions, which are valid for a limited time and amount.
  • Antivirus and Security Apps: Install reliable antivirus software on your mobile and computer.
  • Monitor Suspicious Transactions: Regularly check your bank statements and immediately inform the bank of any unusual activity.

Vigilance is Crucial for Protection

Cybercriminals are constantly adopting new tactics, but your awareness and vigilance can thwart them. The DoT and experts advise that to avoid SIM swap and card scams, protect your personal information and stay away from any suspicious calls or messages.

04 Aug 2025 01:05 pm

