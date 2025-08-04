Empty Account Due to One Mistake! Learn How to Avoid SIM-Swap and Card Scams

SIM Swap Scam: In today's digital age, cybercriminals are constantly devising new ways to defraud people. Among these, SIM swap and card scams are rapidly increasing, capable of emptying your bank account in minutes. Recently, an individual in Kolkata lost ₹8.8 lakh (Rupees eight lakh eighty thousand) due to a SIM swap scam, highlighting the severity of this threat. Let's understand what these scams are and how to protect yourself.