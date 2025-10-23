Encounter in Delhi: Four Notorious Criminals from Bihar Killed

Encounter (file photo)
Four major criminals from Bihar were killed in an encounter early this morning in Delhi. A joint team of Delhi's Crime Branch and Bihar Police gunned down the four criminals.
The criminals have been identified as Ranjan Pathak (25), Bimlesh Mahto alias Bimlesh Sahni (25), Manish Pathak (33), and Aman Thakur (21).
Police stated that the deceased notorious criminals were plotting to carry out a major incident in Bihar before the Bihar Assembly elections. Police said the encounter took place on Bahadur Shah Marg, from Dr. Ambedkar Chowk to Pansali Chowk.
