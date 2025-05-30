scriptEngineer Caught Throwing Cash From Window During Raid; Crores Recovered | Latest News | Patrika News
Engineer Caught Throwing Cash From Window During Raid; Crores Recovered

The Vigilance Department has conducted raids at various locations linked to Sarangi, seizing ₹2.1 crore in cash so far, along with several crucial documents and property-related evidence.

BharatMay 30, 2025 / 01:53 pm

Patrika Desk

Baikuntha Nath Sarangi, Chief Engineer of the Rural Development Department of the Odisha government (Photo – IANS)

A shocking incident unfolded in Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha, on Thursday, when bundles of ₹500 notes were seen flying out of an apartment window. Passersby were stunned; some scrambled to collect the notes, while others started recording videos.
The person responsible for this unusual spectacle was none other than Baikuntha Nath Sarangi, Chief Engineer of the Rural Development Department of the Odisha government. During a raid by the Vigilance Department investigating allegations of corruption and disproportionate assets, he took this extraordinary step in an attempt to destroy evidence.

What was recovered during the raid?

The Vigilance Department has so far recovered ₹2.1 crore in cash, along with several crucial documents and property-related evidence, during raids conducted at Sarangi’s various locations. This action is part of an ongoing investigation into irregularities related to the state’s road development projects. The Vigilance Department simultaneously raided seven locations in Angul, Bhubaneswar, and Pipili (Puri). Large sums of cash, documents, and property details were recovered from the engineer’s premises during these raids.

Seven locations searched by the Vigilance Department:

A two-storey residential house in Karadagaria (Angul)

A flat in Dumduma (Bhubaneswar)

Another flat in Puri

The house of a relative of Mr. Sarangi in Shikshapada (Angul)
His ancestral home in Angul

A two-storey ancestral building also located in Angul

Sarangi’s Office Chamber

As the Vigilance team arrived for the raid, a scene reminiscent of a movie unfolded. In a panic, Baikuntha Nath Sarangi began throwing bundles of notes from his flat window. These notes were later recovered in the presence of witnesses.
Investigating officers stated that ₹1.1 crore in cash was recovered from Sarangi’s residence in Angul, while another ₹1 crore was recovered from his Bhubaneswar flat. A total of ₹2.1 crore in cash has been recovered so far, and the investigation is ongoing.
Vigilance officials say this action is being taken under serious allegations of corruption and disproportionate assets. Further stringent action against Sarangi is expected soon. A special team of 26 police officers, including 8 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), 12 Inspectors, 6 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), and other supporting staff, was formed to conduct this search operation.

