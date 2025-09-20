Europe Flights Cancelled After Cyber Attack: Indian Travellers Potentially Affected

A major cyberattack has disrupted operations at several major European airports. This has not only affected passengers travelling within Europe but also those travelling to and from India. The cyberattack targeted Collins Aerospace, a world-renowned airline technology service provider. This resulted in the shutdown of digital check-in and boarding systems at busy airports such as London Heathrow, Brussels, and Berlin. Automated systems are currently down, forcing airlines to manually check in passengers. This has led to long queues and numerous flight delays or cancellations.
This attack directly impacts passengers travelling from India to Europe or returning from Europe to India. Those whose flights connect through London, Brussels, or Berlin should confirm their flight status in advance. Airlines are constantly sending updates to passengers, but connecting flights may also be affected due to technical difficulties.
Contact your airline – Confirm your flight status via the mobile app or website.
Allow extra time – Manual processes may cause delays at airports.
Know your flight route – If your flight goes through an affected airport, have a contingency plan.
Experts suggest this attack may be a planned cyberattack aimed at disrupting major air services. The disruption of Collins Aerospace, which provides IT services to airlines worldwide, has exacerbated the crisis.
European agencies are investigating the attack. While the perpetrators remain unclear, the incident highlights the need for increased cybersecurity vigilance.
The cyberattack in Europe is not merely a technical issue; it serves as a serious warning for global air travel security. Indian passengers planning international travel should exercise extra caution and verify all travel details beforehand.