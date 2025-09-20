Europe Flights Cancelled After Cyber Attack: Indian Travellers Potentially Affected

A major cyberattack has disrupted operations at several major European airports. This has not only affected passengers travelling within Europe but also those travelling to and from India. The cyberattack targeted Collins Aerospace, a world-renowned airline technology service provider. This resulted in the shutdown of digital check-in and boarding systems at busy airports such as London Heathrow, Brussels, and Berlin. Automated systems are currently down, forcing airlines to manually check in passengers. This has led to long queues and numerous flight delays or cancellations.