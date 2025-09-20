Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Europe Flights Cancelled After Cyber Attack: Indian Travellers Potentially Affected

Major flight disruptions have been reported at London, Brussels, and Berlin airports following a large-scale cyberattack in Europe.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 20, 2025

Europe Flight Disruption 2025
(Image: X Handle Domenico Antonio Valvano)

A major cyberattack has disrupted operations at several major European airports. This has not only affected passengers travelling within Europe but also those travelling to and from India. The cyberattack targeted Collins Aerospace, a world-renowned airline technology service provider. This resulted in the shutdown of digital check-in and boarding systems at busy airports such as London Heathrow, Brussels, and Berlin. Automated systems are currently down, forcing airlines to manually check in passengers. This has led to long queues and numerous flight delays or cancellations.

Passengers from India urged to remain vigilant

This attack directly impacts passengers travelling from India to Europe or returning from Europe to India. Those whose flights connect through London, Brussels, or Berlin should confirm their flight status in advance. Airlines are constantly sending updates to passengers, but connecting flights may also be affected due to technical difficulties.

What to do before going to the airport?

Contact your airline – Confirm your flight status via the mobile app or website.

Allow extra time – Manual processes may cause delays at airports.

Know your flight route – If your flight goes through an affected airport, have a contingency plan.

How significant is this cyber event?

Experts suggest this attack may be a planned cyberattack aimed at disrupting major air services. The disruption of Collins Aerospace, which provides IT services to airlines worldwide, has exacerbated the crisis.

Agencies investigating the attack

European agencies are investigating the attack. While the perpetrators remain unclear, the incident highlights the need for increased cybersecurity vigilance.

A warning for global air travel security

The cyberattack in Europe is not merely a technical issue; it serves as a serious warning for global air travel security. Indian passengers planning international travel should exercise extra caution and verify all travel details beforehand.

Published on:

20 Sept 2025 04:39 pm

