Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

EVMs to Feature Candidate Colour Photographs for the First Time

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued new guidelines for electronic voting machines (EVMs) and ballot papers. For the first time, coloured photographs of candidates will be displayed on EVMs.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 17, 2025

EVM (Image: Patrika)

Election Commission of India: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has accelerated preparations for the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for later this year. For the first time, this year's Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) ballot papers will include colour photographs of the candidates. The ECI has issued new guidelines for this, starting with Bihar. This step aims to make it easier for voters to identify candidates.

Key Points of the New Guidelines

According to the ECI's new guidelines, EVM ballot papers will display candidates' names, election symbols, and their colour photographs. Additionally, the serial numbers on the ballot papers will be made clearer and more legible. This change will help voters easily choose their preferred candidate, especially in areas with low literacy rates.

Three-Quarter Profile Photograph

The Election Commission stated that the inclusion of candidates' colour photographs in EVMs is commencing with the Bihar Assembly elections. For better visibility, the candidate's face will occupy three-quarters of the photograph.

Election Commission Statement

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said it has amended the existing guidelines under Rule 49B of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, for the design and printing of EVM ballot papers to enhance clarity and readability. The statement added that this initiative is in line with 28 other initiatives already undertaken by the ECI in the last six months to streamline and improve the electoral process and enhance voter convenience.

New System to be Implemented in Bihar

This new system will be implemented for the first time in the Bihar Assembly elections. The Election Commission believes that colour photographs and clear serial numbers will increase transparency in the voting process and strengthen voter confidence. Furthermore, this technological change will reduce errors during voting.

Political Parties' Response

Political parties have welcomed this move, although some have raised questions about the implementation process. The Election Commission has instructed all parties to adhere to the guidelines and provide candidates' photographs in a timely manner.

Share the news:

Published on:

17 Sept 2025 06:08 pm

English News / National News / EVMs to Feature Candidate Colour Photographs for the First Time
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.