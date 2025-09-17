EVMs to Feature Candidate Colour Photographs for the First Time

Election Commission of India: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has accelerated preparations for the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for later this year. For the first time, this year's Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) ballot papers will include colour photographs of the candidates. The ECI has issued new guidelines for this, starting with Bihar. This step aims to make it easier for voters to identify candidates.
According to the ECI's new guidelines, EVM ballot papers will display candidates' names, election symbols, and their colour photographs. Additionally, the serial numbers on the ballot papers will be made clearer and more legible. This change will help voters easily choose their preferred candidate, especially in areas with low literacy rates.
The Election Commission stated that the inclusion of candidates' colour photographs in EVMs is commencing with the Bihar Assembly elections. For better visibility, the candidate's face will occupy three-quarters of the photograph.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said it has amended the existing guidelines under Rule 49B of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, for the design and printing of EVM ballot papers to enhance clarity and readability. The statement added that this initiative is in line with 28 other initiatives already undertaken by the ECI in the last six months to streamline and improve the electoral process and enhance voter convenience.
This new system will be implemented for the first time in the Bihar Assembly elections. The Election Commission believes that colour photographs and clear serial numbers will increase transparency in the voting process and strengthen voter confidence. Furthermore, this technological change will reduce errors during voting.
Political parties have welcomed this move, although some have raised questions about the implementation process. The Election Commission has instructed all parties to adhere to the guidelines and provide candidates' photographs in a timely manner.