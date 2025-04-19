Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter ties the knot with Sambhav Jain

Harshita, herself an engineering graduate from IIT Delhi, is an independent and ambitious young woman. She briefly worked for a company in Gurgaon and has now started a startup with her husband, Sambhav Jain. The deep understanding and harmony in their professional and personal lives make their pairing special.

What does Kejriwal's son-in-law do? Sambhav Jain is also an alumnus of IIT Delhi and currently works as a project management consultant for a reputed company. He and Harshita are each other's strong support, not only in their personal lives but also professionally. Their joint startup reflects their entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to innovation.

The Mehndi and other pre-wedding ceremonies were held on 17 April, enthusiastically participated in by family and close friends. A video from this event, showing Arvind Kejriwal and his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, dancing, has gone viral on social media. Kejriwal’s enthusiastic and simple demeanor won hearts.

पति पत्नी का यह जोड़ा कितना लय में है! क्या आप पहचान पा रहे हैं? यह दिल्ली के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल और उनकी पत्नी सुनीता हैं। एक निजी आयोजन था शांगरी-ला, दिल्ली में। pic.twitter.com/hlQn9HfFoR — डॉ रमाकान्त राय (@RamaKRoy) April 18, 2025 Who attended the wedding? Prominent figures such as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia attended the wedding ceremony. Many political and social figures are expected to attend the reception on 20 April.

अरविंद केजरीवाल की बेटी की शादी में मान साहब का डांस 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/i5ul7yXmly — Abhay Pratap Singh (बहुत सरल हूं) (@IAbhay_Pratap) April 18, 2025 The joy and unity of the Kejriwal family are evident in the photos circulating on social media. Arvind Kejriwal, Sunita, their son Pulkit, son-in-law Sambhav Jain, and their families looked beautiful in traditional attire, blessing the newly married couple. These pictures and videos once again highlighted the simplicity and approachability of the Kejriwal family.

Harshita and Sambhav’s new beginning is receiving well wishes from all sides, and this wedding has become a symbol of the union of not only two families but also two friends and professional partners.