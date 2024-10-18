Exercise Caution Before Clicking Any Link on Your Mobile: You Might Not Have Heard of This Scam!

A retired judge ordered goods online and wanted to cancel the order. He called the cancellation number and received a link. As soon as he clicked it, his phone froze. After a considerable wait, when his phone finally resumed, he found a message indicating that Rs 1 lakh had been deducted from his account. The police have registered a case and begun their investigation.

Cancelling the Order Costs Rs 1 Lakh According to Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotia of the Crime Branch, a retired judge from Indore fell prey to online fraud. He had ordered goods online from Swiggy, but later cancelled the order. When he searched for the online number to cancel, he found it. However, when he clicked on the link, his phone hung up, and Rs 1 lakh got deducted from his account.