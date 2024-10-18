Exercise Caution Before Clicking Any Link on Your Mobile: You Might Not Have Heard of This Scam!

A retired judge ordered goods online and wanted to cancel the order. He called the cancellation number and received a link. As soon as he clicked it, his phone froze. After a considerable wait, when his phone finally resumed, he found a message indicating that Rs 1 lakh had been deducted from his account. The police have registered a case and begun their investigation.
Cancelling the Order Costs Rs 1 Lakh According to Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotia of the Crime Branch, a retired judge from Indore fell prey to online fraud. He had ordered goods online from Swiggy, but later cancelled the order. When he searched for the online number to cancel, he found it. However, when he clicked on the link, his phone hung up, and Rs 1 lakh got deducted from his account.
Screen Sharing Mode Turned On After Clicking the Link When the retired judge clicked on the link, the screen sharing mode turned on. He lost control of his phone, and the cybercriminals could see his OTP. Before he could understand what was happening, multiple OTPs were being sent to his phone, and Rs 1 lakh was deducted from his account. The retired judge has filed a complaint with the cybercrime branch, and the police are investigating the matter.