Explosion near Red Fort in Delhi, 8 dead, 24 injured, capital in shock

Blast near Delhi’s Red Fort (Photo-ANI)
Delhi Blast: A powerful explosion near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening spread panic throughout the area. The sound of the blast was heard several kilometres away, shattering windows and doors of nearby shops, temples, and buildings.
The fire that broke out in the Lajpat Rai Market area further worsened the situation. It is being reported that 8 people have died in this blast so far, while several others have been injured. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital. The fire brigade received information about the blast at 6:55 PM.
This explosion occurred at Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. It is being reported that the blast took place in a parked car. After the explosion, the car caught fire fiercely. Two other cars parked nearby were burnt to ashes. This blast has caused panic in the area. The explosion was so powerful that 5-6 vehicles were reduced to debris. The pictures emerging after the blast are disturbing.
Teams from the Delhi Police and the Bomb Disposal Squad have reached the spot and are engaged in the investigation. The teams have arrived and are conducting an inquiry. However, there is no information about any casualties. Security arrangements have been put on high alert.
The Delhi Fire Department stated that a call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage. A total of 7 fire tenders have reached the spot. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell has also arrived at the scene.
Story is being updated…
