Extreme Poverty: 13 Crore Still Struggling in India, Says World Bank Report

It will take several decades to eradicate poverty The report titled “Poverty, Prosperity, and Planet: Pathways out of the Polycrisis” released on Tuesday states that the rate of decline in extreme poverty in the world has slowed down. At the current pace, it will take several decades to eradicate extreme poverty in the world, and it will take more than a century to bring people above $6.85 per day.