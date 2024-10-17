scriptExtreme Poverty: 13 Crore Still Struggling in India, Says World Bank Report | Extreme Poverty: 13 Crore Still Struggling in India, Says World Bank Report | Latest News | Patrika News
Extreme Poverty: 13 Crore Still Struggling in India, Says World Bank Report

Extreme Poverty World Bank Report: At the current pace, it will take several decades to eradicate extreme poverty in the world, and it will take more than a century to bring people above $6.85 per day.

New DelhiOct 17, 2024 / 09:55 am

The number of people living below the poverty line in India has decreased. According to the World Bank’s latest report, it has decreased from 43.1 crore in 1990 to 12.9 crore (approximately 13 crore) in 2024. However, this figure is based on the standard of $2.15 per day. According to the standard of $6.85 per day set for middle-income countries, more people are living below the poverty line in 2024 compared to 1990.
The report states that the main reason for poverty in the country is the rapidly increasing population. According to the report, extreme poverty has worsened in the Saharan region of Africa and other backward countries.

The report cites the rapidly increasing population as the main reason for poverty in the country. According to the report, it will take several decades to eradicate extreme poverty in the world, and it will take more than a century to bring people above $6.85 per day.

The report titled “Poverty, Prosperity, and Planet: Pathways out of the Polycrisis” released on Tuesday states that the rate of decline in extreme poverty in the world has slowed down. At the current pace, it will take several decades to eradicate extreme poverty in the world, and it will take more than a century to bring people above $6.85 per day.

