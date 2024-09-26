Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp receive new orders, Commission becomes strict

It was further stated, “Law enforcement agencies will be supported, tools will be provided to detect deepfakes and predators, measures will be taken to maintain the privacy of victims, and standards will be followed for reporting to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding missing and exploited children.”

Take Action Under Section 13 The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also made recommendations to social media platforms to take necessary action under Section 13 of the CPCR Act, 2005. They said, “Social media platforms should not allow minors to enter into contracts without the consent of their parents or legal guardians.”

Issue Disclaimer Before Displaying Adult Content Additionally, social media platforms are required to issue a disclaimer in English, Hindi, and local or regional languages before displaying any adult content, citing the POCSO Act’s Section 11 and the Juvenile Justice Act’s Section 75. This disclaimer should warn parents that if a child views adult content, they may be held responsible under the aforementioned legal provisions.

The statement further stated, “Share data with NCMEC, which will provide data on the total number of cases presented to NCMEC from January 2024 to June 2024. Also, a compliance report should be submitted to the Commission within 7 days of the issuance of this letter.”