Faceless RTO Services Launched in Punjab, 56 Services Now Digital

Arvind Kejriwal termed this a 'digital revolution' and said, "Punjab has become the first state, not just in the country but in the world, where RTO services have become faceless. Now people will not be slaves to corruption, touts, and bureaucracy. Everything will be done with a single phone call." He explained that earlier, even after applying online or at a cyber cafe, people were forced to visit the RTO, but now everything can be managed from home.