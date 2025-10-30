Faceless RTO Services Launched in Punjab, 56 Services Now Digital

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann)
The Punjab government has revolutionised the transport department. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in the presence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, launched 'Faceless RTO Services'. On this occasion, CM Mann symbolically locked the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office in Ludhiana, signifying a 'lock' on the inconvenience and corruption faced by the general public.
This initiative is the first of its kind in the country, making driving licenses, vehicle registration certificates (RC), and 56 other key services entirely digital. People will no longer need to visit RTO offices. Services will be available from home by calling the helpline number 1076 or through 'Seva Kendras' (service centres) across the state.
During the launch, CM Mann said, "Earlier, people used to wait for hours standing in long queues at RTO offices. They had to visit multiple times for document verification, causing immense trouble, especially for the elderly, disabled, and people from remote areas. Now, all this has ended. We have locked out inconvenience and corruption." He emphasised that this step is in line with the government's zero-tolerance policy.
Arvind Kejriwal termed this a 'digital revolution' and said, "Punjab has become the first state, not just in the country but in the world, where RTO services have become faceless. Now people will not be slaves to corruption, touts, and bureaucracy. Everything will be done with a single phone call." He explained that earlier, even after applying online or at a cyber cafe, people were forced to visit the RTO, but now everything can be managed from home.
Helpline: Call 1076.
Seva Kendras: Apply by visiting centres established across the state.
Transition Support: For the next 15 days, help desks will operate at RTO offices, where staff will provide guidance on the new system.
Future of Employees: CM clarified that no RTA employees will be dismissed. Their services will be utilised in other departments based on their qualifications.
