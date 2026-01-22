Fact Check: Truth Behind Viral Video of 9-Year-Old Girl Giving Birth Revealed by Police

A video is rapidly going viral on social media, claiming that a nine-year-old girl in the Kaithal district has become a mother. The video shows a hospital scene with a newborn baby in the arms of a girl. It is also being claimed that Geeta, the SHO of Kaithal City Police Station, is sharing her experience regarding this incident.
The viral video also alleges that the 12-year-old brother was responsible for the incident with his younger sister, leading to her pregnancy. This sensational claim has caused a significant stir on social media.
Investigation has revealed that this video is entirely misleading and baseless. In reality, the viral video is from March 5, 2025, and originates from a law student seminar held at a private university in Kaithal. During this event, SHO Geeta was sharing her experiences and information related to legal matters and investigations. This video has no connection whatsoever to a nine-year-old girl becoming a mother, nor does it relate to any criminal case in the Kaithal district.
The Kaithal police have taken immediate cognisance of the viral video. DSP Lalit Yadav released a video clarifying that the viral video has no connection to the Kaithal district. No such incident has come to light in the district. The claim being spread on social media is completely false and unfounded. Kaithal Police has clearly stated that they do not confirm this viral video and legal action will be taken against those spreading rumours.
DSP Lalit Yadav warned that individuals deliberately spreading sensitive and false news on social media are being identified. Strict action will be taken against such people under the IT Act and other legal provisions. Currently, the police are closely monitoring viral posts on social media platforms.
