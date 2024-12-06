Fadnavis’ first decision as chief minister gets praise from public

First Cabinet Meeting Held Earlier, Fadnavis took the oath of Chief Minister on Thursday. Along with him, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and NCP leader Ajit Pawar took the oath of Deputy Chief Minister. After that, the three leaders came to the ministry and paid tribute to the portraits of great personalities. The first cabinet meeting of the Mahayuti government was held within an hour of taking the oath.

Fadnavis: We Will Fulfil Manifesto Promises Newly appointed Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, was felicitated by Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik at the ministry. Speaking to journalists, Fadnavis highlighted the significant development work achieved in the last two and a half years and assured that the pace of progress would continue. He emphasised that his government would not let any obstacles hinder its efforts, focusing on fulfilling the promises outlined in the Mahayuti coalition’s manifesto. Fadnavis also stressed that empowering the weak, oppressed, and poor would be a top priority for his government

Source- IANS