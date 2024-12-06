scriptFadnavis’ first decision as chief minister gets praise from public | Latest News | Patrika News
Fadnavis’ first decision as chief minister gets praise from public

The wife of Chandrakant Kurhade had requested financial help from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for a bone marrow transplant.

New DelhiDec 06, 2024 / 10:18 am

Patrika Desk

After taking the oath as Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis signed the first file for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on Thursday. Ahead of the first cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Fadnavis directed that Rs 5 lakh be granted to the wife of Chandrakant Kurhade, a patient from Pune, from the Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Fund. The wife of Chandrakant Kurhade had requested financial help from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for a bone marrow transplant.

First Cabinet Meeting Held

Earlier, Fadnavis took the oath of Chief Minister on Thursday. Along with him, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and NCP leader Ajit Pawar took the oath of Deputy Chief Minister. After that, the three leaders came to the ministry and paid tribute to the portraits of great personalities. The first cabinet meeting of the Mahayuti government was held within an hour of taking the oath.

Fadnavis: We Will Fulfil Manifesto Promises

Newly appointed Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, was felicitated by Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik at the ministry. Speaking to journalists, Fadnavis highlighted the significant development work achieved in the last two and a half years and assured that the pace of progress would continue. He emphasised that his government would not let any obstacles hinder its efforts, focusing on fulfilling the promises outlined in the Mahayuti coalition’s manifesto. Fadnavis also stressed that empowering the weak, oppressed, and poor would be a top priority for his government
Source- IANS

