Fake SIM Card Fraud: How to Check for Fraudulent SIM Cards Registered in Your Name

How to Check How Many SIM Cards Are Registered in Your Name: – First, visit the website: – First, visit the website: https://tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in – Enter your 10-digit mobile number and click on “Request OTP”. – An OTP will be sent to your mobile phone; enter it on the website.

– A complete list of all mobile numbers issued in your name will be displayed on the screen. What to Do if an Unknown Number Appears? – Click on “This is not my number” to report it.

– The DoT team will investigate the number and take necessary action. – After reporting, you will receive a reference ID (Ticket Number). – You can use this ID for follow-up. – Subsequently, the number will be deactivated or removed from your Aadhaar card.

What Do the Regulations Say? According to the regulations, a maximum of 9 mobile SIM cards can be activated per individual ID. However, in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and the North Eastern states, only 6 SIM cards are permitted. If a SIM card is activated fraudulently or illegally on an ID and is misused, the ID holder (you) can be held responsible.