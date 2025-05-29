scriptFake SIM Card Fraud: How to Check for Fraudulent SIM Cards Registered in Your Name | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Fake SIM Card Fraud: How to Check for Fraudulent SIM Cards Registered in Your Name

According to the rules, a maximum of nine mobile SIM cards can be activated per person's ID. If more than this number of SIM cards are found active, a penalty of ₹50,000 to ₹200,000 is also stipulated.

May 29, 2025 / 01:51 pm

Patrika Desk

The misuse of fake SIM cards is rapidly increasing, often used in cybercrimes and fraud. If someone fraudulently obtains a SIM card in your name and misuses it, you could face legal repercussions. Therefore, it’s crucial to know how many mobile SIM cards are registered in your name and whether you are actually using all of them. You can obtain this information from the comfort of your home in just one minute. Let’s find out how.

How to Check How Many SIM Cards Are Registered in Your Name:

– First, visit the website: https://tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in

– Enter your 10-digit mobile number and click on “Request OTP”.

– An OTP will be sent to your mobile phone; enter it on the website.
– A complete list of all mobile numbers issued in your name will be displayed on the screen.

What to Do if an Unknown Number Appears?

– Click on “This is not my number” to report it.
– The DoT team will investigate the number and take necessary action.

– After reporting, you will receive a reference ID (Ticket Number).

– You can use this ID for follow-up.

– Subsequently, the number will be deactivated or removed from your Aadhaar card.

What Do the Regulations Say?

According to the regulations, a maximum of 9 mobile SIM cards can be activated per individual ID. However, in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and the North Eastern states, only 6 SIM cards are permitted. If a SIM card is activated fraudulently or illegally on an ID and is misused, the ID holder (you) can be held responsible.

Safety Precautions

According to the regulations, a maximum of 9 mobile SIM cards can be activated per individual ID. If more than this number of SIM cards are found active, a penalty of ₹50,000 to ₹200,000 may be imposed. However, in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and the North Eastern states, only 6 SIM cards are permitted. If a SIM card is activated fraudulently or illegally on an ID and is misused, the ID holder (you) can be held responsible.

