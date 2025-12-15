Famous Actor Acquitted in Brutal Assault Case Sparks Outrage; Investigator Writes to DGP

Malayali actor Dileep. (Photo: X/@Dileeponline)
The case of the kidnapping and molestation of a Malayalam actress in Kerala is escalating. On December 8, 2025, an Ernakulam court sentenced six accused to 20 years in prison in this case.
Famous Malayalam actor Dileep was accused of masterminding the crime in this case, but the court acquitted him due to a lack of evidence. This has led to growing controversy.
Recently, the Kerala High Court Advocates Association made a significant revelation. They claimed that a letter related to the verdict in the actress's case was leaked a week before the order was issued. The letter explicitly stated that actor Dileep would be acquitted, and only six individuals would be sentenced.
Reacting to this, Association President Advocate Yaswant Shenoy stated that the verdict should be investigated as it raises questions about the sanctity of the judicial system.
Now, the officer who investigated the brutal assault on the actress in 2017, Baiju Paulose, has written to the Kerala Police Chief demanding an investigation into the leak of the court's verdict before it was officially announced.
Speaking to 'The New Indian Express', Baiju clarified that he had not filed a formal complaint through the letter. He merely wished to inform the state's Police Chief about concerns regarding an anonymous letter containing details of the court's decision.
DSP Baiju stated, "As the investigating officer, it is my duty to inform my senior officers about all matters related to the case." It is noteworthy that the victim also expressed disappointment following the court's verdict.
The victim wrote in a social media post that even after 8 years, 9 months, and 23 days, she has not received justice. She added that the verdict was not surprising to her, as she had long felt that not all citizens are treated equally before the law in the country.
Meanwhile, the Kerala government has decided to review the verdict and take necessary action. Minister for Culture Saji Cheriyan said that the government will review the verdict and take appropriate steps.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending