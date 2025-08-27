Famous actor and his bouncers assault fan, party programme video goes viral

Held in Parapathi, Madurai, the conference was TVK's second state-level gathering, attracting lakhs of supporters. Vijay used the platform to position his party as an alternative to the DMK and AIADMK in the 2026 Assembly elections. He accused the DMK of having a secret alliance with the BJP, labelling the BJP as his ideological enemy and the DMK as his political enemy. Vijay also announced that he might contest from the Madurai East Assembly constituency, although he later clarified that voting for all 234 TVK candidates would be equivalent to voting for him.