Famous actor and his bouncers assault fan, party programme video goes viral

A case of assault has been filed against Vijay, the leader of the Tamil Nadu political party, Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), and a renowned actor-turned-politician, following an incident at a party event in Madurai. The incident occurred on 21 August 2025, during TVK's second state-level conference, a major political rally for Vijay ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
The complainant, Sharath Kumar, alleged that while attempting to climb the ramp to get a closer view of Vijay, he was assaulted and pushed down by Vijay's bouncers. Sharath Kumar claimed to have sustained chest injuries in the incident. He filed a complaint at the Perambalur police station on Tuesday, leading to the registration of a case against Vijay and his bouncers under sections 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 296(B) (rioting), and 115(I) (abetment of an offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
A seven-minute video shared by news agency ANI shows visuals from the rally. The video depicts Vijay walking on a ramp approximately 300 metres long and 12 feet high, greeted by cheering supporters numbering in the thousands. The beginning of the video shows a person being thrown off the ramp. Several supporters attempt to climb onto the ramp to greet Vijay, but are immediately pushed back by bouncers.
In his complaint, Sharath Kumar stated, “I wanted to see Vijay, so I tried to climb the ramp, but the bouncers pushed me. I sustained injuries in the process, and therefore I have demanded action against those responsible.”
Held in Parapathi, Madurai, the conference was TVK's second state-level gathering, attracting lakhs of supporters. Vijay used the platform to position his party as an alternative to the DMK and AIADMK in the 2026 Assembly elections. He accused the DMK of having a secret alliance with the BJP, labelling the BJP as his ideological enemy and the DMK as his political enemy. Vijay also announced that he might contest from the Madurai East Assembly constituency, although he later clarified that voting for all 234 TVK candidates would be equivalent to voting for him.
Madurai police had implemented extensive security arrangements for the rally, deploying over 3,000 police personnel. Organisers arranged 70 LED screens, 200 CCTV cameras, mini RO plants, and special facilities for women, including pink rooms and breastfeeding corners, to manage the crowd of over 1.5 lakh people. The 12-foot-high ramp was designed to prevent supporters from climbing onto it, a problem encountered at a previous conference in Vikravandi.
51-year-old Vijay, a superstar of Tamil cinema, founded TVK in 2024. This rally marked a significant step in his political career, where he promised the people of Tamil Nadu a change in the 2026 elections. Utilising his film persona, Vijay presented himself as a “lion” stating that he only goes out “hunting”, not for entertainment.