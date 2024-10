Farmers Burning Stubble Face FIR, Will Be Stopped from Selling Produce

Farmers who burn stubble will face strict action from the Haryana government. The state government has issued an order to this effect. According to the order issued by the Agriculture Department, FIRs will be lodged against farmers who burn stubble. Additionally, such farmers will not be able to sell their crops through the e-Kharid portal for the next 2 years.

232 farmers’ names marked with a red entry Farmers found guilty of burning stubble will have a red entry in their agricultural records. This will restrict them from selling their crops through the e-Kharid portal for the next 2 years. This order has been issued by Haryana, following the Air Quality Management Commission’s (CQM) direction to take action against farmers who burn stubble. Notably, 232 farmers have already been marked with a red entry as of October 14.