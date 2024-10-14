Farmer’s Son Makes Waves: Lands Three Government Jobs!

Government Honors and Awards Shivraj Tanwar was a laptop winner from Class 8, and he scored more than 80% in Class 8, for which he was awarded a laptop by the government. In Class 10, he scored 81.5%, and in Class 12, he scored 86.6%, for which he was again awarded a laptop by the government.

Success, Finally! Shivraj Tanwar’s hard work paid off, and he finally achieved success. He was selected as a laboratory assistant in the first recruitment in 2023, then as a third-grade teacher in the subsequent recruitment, and now in 2024, he has secured 22nd rank in the senior teacher recruitment in the Sanskrit Education Department conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. Shivraj Tanwar, born in an ordinary farmer’s family in Sarada village, has become a role model for the unemployed despite facing adverse circumstances.