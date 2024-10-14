scriptFarmer’s Son Makes Waves: Lands Three Government Jobs! | Latest News | Patrika News
Farmer’s Son Makes Waves: Lands Three Government Jobs!

Shivraj Tanwar was a laptop winner from Class 8 itself, and he scored more than 80% in Class 8, for which he was awarded a laptop by the government.

There is no substitute for hard work. Shivraj Tanwar’s education began in a government school. Despite his family’s poor financial situation, he remained determined to achieve his goals, taking out a loan to pursue a B.Ed while balancing self-study and coaching. He performed well in REET 2021, but when the exam was cancelled, his dreams were momentarily crushed. Throughout this challenging time, he faced mental stress but refused to give up, continuing both his studies and teaching. This is the story of Shivraj Tanwar from Kasba.

Government Honors and Awards

Shivraj Tanwar was a laptop winner from Class 8, and he scored more than 80% in Class 8, for which he was awarded a laptop by the government. In Class 10, he scored 81.5%, and in Class 12, he scored 86.6%, for which he was again awarded a laptop by the government.

Success, Finally!

Shivraj Tanwar’s hard work paid off, and he finally achieved success. He was selected as a laboratory assistant in the first recruitment in 2023, then as a third-grade teacher in the subsequent recruitment, and now in 2024, he has secured 22nd rank in the senior teacher recruitment in the Sanskrit Education Department conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. Shivraj Tanwar, born in an ordinary farmer’s family in Sarada village, has become a role model for the unemployed despite facing adverse circumstances.

Never Give Up in Life

In life, we should never give up due to failure. Failure gives us the goal to achieve success, so we should always keep trying. Success is bound to come one day, and the only mantra for success is to keep working hard continuously.

