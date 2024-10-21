Farooq Abdullah lashes out at Pakistan over Ganderbal attack

Pakistan will not become Kashmir Farooq Abdullah said that we want to tell the Pakistani rulers that Kashmir is not going to be Pakistan. He said that it is a very painful incident. The poor labourers were martyred by the monsters. A doctor was also killed. What will these monsters get? Do they think Pakistan will be formed? He said that if they could not make Pakistan in 75 years, how would it be possible now? The time has come to eliminate terrorism, otherwise, the consequences will be very serious. If they kill our innocent people, how can we talk?

Kharge condemns the attack Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge has also condemned the terrorist attack. He tweeted that he strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, in which many construction workers and a doctor were killed. This inhumane and despicable act of targeted violence will not hinder India’s efforts to build major infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir. As a nation, we are united in our fight against terrorism. We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Rahul Gandhi also condemns the attack Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has condemned the Ganderbal attack, saying that the killing of a doctor and migrant laborers in a terrorist attack in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, is a very cowardly and heinous crime. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. This audacity of terrorists will never break the spirit of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The entire country is united in this fight against terrorism.