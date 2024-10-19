scriptFestive Season: Delhi Metro to Run Additional Trains | Latest News | Patrika News
Festive Season: Delhi Metro to Run Additional Trains

Delhi Metro Diwali Gift: Delhi Metro has announced to run additional trains during the festive season, considering the pollution level in Delhi, and has appealed to people to choose public transport to reduce congestion and air pollution.

Delhi Metro on Deepawali 2024: Delhi Metro has announced to run additional trains during the festive season, considering the pollution level in Delhi, and has appealed to people to choose public transport to reduce congestion and air pollution. Delhi Metro has announced that it will run additional trains during the festive season and implement various stages of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to reduce air pollution.

40 Additional Metro Trains to Run

Delhi Metro has stated that when GRAP Stage-II is implemented, DMRC will run 40 additional metro trains on all lines during weekdays. Additionally, when GRAP Stage-III or above is implemented, 20 more trips will be added. This initiative will enable people to travel long distances without being exposed to air pollution. Delhi Metro has urged people to reduce congestion on roads and air pollution by using public transport during the festive season.

Appeal to Reduce Pollution

Delhi Metro has also appealed to the public, stating that during the festive season, traffic usually increases, leading to congestion on roads and longer travel times. By choosing public transport, people can help reduce the number of vehicles on roads, reduce congestion, and make travel easier for everyone. This festive/winter season, let’s all come together to support a clean, green, and more enjoyable environment for everyone. Delhi Metro invites the public to plan their travel, considering it as a preferred public transport option.

